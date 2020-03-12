Quick links

Liverpool

Premier League

Owen shares what Atleti's players would've been saying about Liverpool after beating them

John Verrall
Alvaro Morata of Atletico celebrates scoring their 3rd goal during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg match between Liverpool FC and Atletico Madrid at Anfield on March 11,...
John Verrall Profile Pic
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Jurgen Klopp's Premier League leaders Liverpool were knocked out of the Champions League by Atletico Madrid last night.

Michael Owen working as a pundit for Amazon Prime during the Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Manchester City at Molineux on December 27, 2019 in Wolverhampton,...

Michael Owen has suggested that Atletico Madrid’s players would have been raving about Liverpool in the dressing room, during BT Sport’s live Champions League coverage last night.

Liverpool lost 3-2 to Atleti yesterday, but they had Diego Simeone’s men pressed back for most of the contest.

Liverpool were undone in extra-time after Adrian made a string of goalkeeping errors.

But Owen believes that Atleti would still have left Merseyside full of respect for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

 

“The Madrid players will sit down in the dressing room and say how good were that team, we’ve never played anything like that,” Owen said.

“They literally blew them away for 90 minutes. But perseverance and hanging on in there, that’s what we love about football.”

Atleti did have their goalkeeper, Jan Oblak, to thank for helping them to progress to the next round - but they also defended resiliently.

Jan Oblak of Club Ateltico de Madrid looks on prort eh gameduring the Liga match between Valencia CF and Club Atletico de Madrid at Estadio Mestalla on February 14, 2020 in Valencia, Spain.

After going behind in the contest, Liverpool struggled to break Atleti down, and were hit on the counter as Atleti sealed their progress.

Liverpool scored their goals through Georginio Wijnaldum and Roberto Firmino, but it was not to be another famous night at Anfield in the end.

The Reds are next in action on Monday evening, when they take on Everton at Goodison Park.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
John Verrall Profile Pic

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

Register for LIVERPOOL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch