Owen shares what Atleti's players would've been saying about Liverpool after beating them

Jurgen Klopp's Premier League leaders Liverpool were knocked out of the Champions League by Atletico Madrid last night.

Michael Owen has suggested that Atletico Madrid’s players would have been raving about Liverpool in the dressing room, during BT Sport’s live Champions League coverage last night.

Liverpool lost 3-2 to Atleti yesterday, but they had Diego Simeone’s men pressed back for most of the contest.

Liverpool were undone in extra-time after Adrian made a string of goalkeeping errors.

But Owen believes that Atleti would still have left Merseyside full of respect for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

“The Madrid players will sit down in the dressing room and say how good were that team, we’ve never played anything like that,” Owen said.

“They literally blew them away for 90 minutes. But perseverance and hanging on in there, that’s what we love about football.”

Atleti did have their goalkeeper, Jan Oblak, to thank for helping them to progress to the next round - but they also defended resiliently.

After going behind in the contest, Liverpool struggled to break Atleti down, and were hit on the counter as Atleti sealed their progress.

Liverpool scored their goals through Georginio Wijnaldum and Roberto Firmino, but it was not to be another famous night at Anfield in the end.

The Reds are next in action on Monday evening, when they take on Everton at Goodison Park.