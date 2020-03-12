Our view: Liverpool should send scouts to Ibrox tonight amid claims Klopp wants 20-year-old

Rangers take on Bayer Leverkusen in the Europa League tonight.

Rangers return to Europa League action this evening, hosting Bayer Leverkusen at Ibrox in their last 16 clash.

The Gers have been dismal in domestic action in 2020, but two wins over Braga have seen them through to the last 16 of the Europa League and dreaming of further success.

Subscribe

Steven Gerrard's side face a tough task tonight though, with the Bundesliga giants posing a huge threat given some of the huge talents they have in their ranks.

One of them is Kai Havertz, with the 20-year-old playmaker in great form this season having notched nine goals and eight assists for Leverkusen.

Liverpool fans probably want to see Gerrard's men succeed after their own Champions League exit, but the Reds themselves should be looking to send scouts to the game for Havertz.

The Express noted last month that Liverpool are 'desperate' to sign Havertz this summer, with Jurgen Klopp viewing his fellow German as a creative force for the Reds if he makes the move to Anfield.

Tonight's game gives Liverpool the opportunity to see Havertz on British soil, and see how the talented playmaker fares against some former Premier League players with the focus on him to cope under the pressure of being Leverkusen's star man whilst having to perform in front of a crowd desperate for something of an upset.

Liverpool probably know plenty about Havertz already, but this will be just the second time he has played on British soil; the first being a four-minute substitute appearance against Spurs in 2016.

It's a chance to see Havertz in a robust setting, adding to Liverpool's evaluation of him and helping them see a more rounded view of the player before bringing him to the Premier League.

Add in the chance to potentially see struggling loanee Sheyi Ojo in action too, and a trip to Ibrox tonight could be worthwhile for Liverpool, even outside of wanting Gerrard to farew ell.