Our view: Delays could end up saving Tottenham Hotspur's season

Tottenham are currently without several key players.

Uncertainty over a worldwide pandemic is currently threatening to play havoc with the sporting schedule.

Arsenal's clash with Manchester City due to be held last night was the first Premier League postponement.

There is a looming threat of a league showdown for a fortnight or more if the public health situation escalates, throwing Euro 2020 into question too.

The big winner from delays in the Premier League could be Tottenham Hotspur.

Second chance?

Tottenham's season has begun to unravel at an alarming rate.

Jose Mourinho's side have been eliminated from the FA Cup and Champions League in successive weeks, and a loss to Manchester United in the Premier League this weekend would plunge them into further woe.

A delay to the season beyond that fixture could provide Spurs with a second chance.

Harry Kane, Heung-Min Son, Moussa Sissoko and Steven Bergwijn are all currently out of action until April at the earliest, May latest.

If the season is extended to June due to an enforced break, it would suit Tottenham favourably.

Harry Kane and Moussa Sissoko especially, expected back in April, would be able to return to play a more prominent role.

Tottenham's players who have been picking up the slack in their absence would also get a much needed rest. Even head coach Jose Mourinho looks like he could do with a mini-break right now.

It will probably be clutching at straws for Tottenham fans for the moment, but right now, a delay to the season could be their best hope of landing a top four place.