Our view: Delays could end up saving Tottenham Hotspur's season

Dan Coombs
Jose Mourinho, Manager of Tottenham Hotspur looks on during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg match between RB Leipzig and Tottenham Hotspur at Red Bull Arena on March 10,...
Dan Coombs Profile Pic
Dan Coombs

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tottenham are currently without several key players.

head coach Jose Mourinho of Tottenham Hotspur and Dele Alli of Tottenham Hotspur during the UEFA Champions League group B match between Tottenham Hotspur and Olympiacos FC at Tottenham...

Uncertainty over a worldwide pandemic is currently threatening to play havoc with the sporting schedule.

Arsenal's clash with Manchester City due to be held last night was the first Premier League postponement.

There is a looming threat of a league showdown for a fortnight or more if the public health situation escalates, throwing Euro 2020 into question too.

 

The big winner from delays in the Premier League could be Tottenham Hotspur.

Second chance?

Tottenham's season has begun to unravel at an alarming rate.

Jose Mourinho's side have been eliminated from the FA Cup and Champions League in successive weeks, and a loss to Manchester United in the Premier League this weekend would plunge them into further woe.

A delay to the season beyond that fixture could provide Spurs with a second chance.

Tottenham Hotspur's English striker Harry Kane celebrates after scoring their second goal from the penalty spot during the English FA Cup fifth round football match between Rochdale and...

Harry Kane, Heung-Min Son, Moussa Sissoko and Steven Bergwijn are all currently out of action until April at the earliest, May latest.

If the season is extended to June due to an enforced break, it would suit Tottenham favourably.

Harry Kane and Moussa Sissoko especially, expected back in April, would be able to return to play a more prominent role.

Tottenham's players who have been picking up the slack in their absence would also get a much needed rest. Even head coach Jose Mourinho looks like he could do with a mini-break right now.

It will probably be clutching at straws for Tottenham fans for the moment, but right now, a delay to the season could be their best hope of landing a top four place.

Spurs manager Jose Mourinho looks dejected during the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur at Villa Park on February 16, 2020 in Birmingham, United Kingdom.

Dan Coombs Profile Pic

Dan Coombs

Dan Coombs has been writing for HITC Sport full time since 2012 and has helped the website grow it's audience considerably during this period, while managing a team of writers. He has interviewed high profile names including Stuart Pearce and his work has been cited in Javier Hernandez's biography. In addition to football, Dan is a big fan of the NFL and NBA.

