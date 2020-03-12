On My Block: Lil’ Ricky fan theories are all we have after unsatisfying season 3 mystery

On My Block fans aren't ready to let the mystery of Lil' Ricky go unsolved.

It's back, but some fans aren't exactly happy with how this season developed.

So far this year, Netflix has delivered new seasons of some brilliant fan-favourites, with the long-running It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia returning and the outrageous Paradise PD finally scoring a second crop of episodes.

Along with new efforts like The Stranger, it's been a good start to the year, but they haven't forgotten that teen drama enthusiasts have been patiently waiting for On My Block season 3.

This superb series was created by Lauren Iungerich, Eddie Gonzalez, Jeremy Haft and reached audiences for the first time on March 2018. It immediately hooked people in and was cemented as a show to treasure when season 2 dropped in March 2019. Since then, hopes have been exceedingly high for the follow-up.

It's great to see the likes of Sierra Capri, Jason Genao, Brett Gray, Julio Macias and more reprising roles, but there's just one thing viewers can't shake off...

On My Block: Lil' Ricky is still a mystery

The mystery of Lil' Ricky still stands.

The legendary character apparently died after stealing from RollerWorld back in the early eighties with other Santos members.

However, season 3 swiftly establishes that he is alive and actually in hiding, triggering waves of speculation from both characters and fans. Throughout the season we follow familiar faces as they strive to find out Ricky's identity and location, with every episode seemingly inching us closer to the show's biggest reveal yet.

Yet, we reach an anti-climactic finale... we never find out who he is. The biggest break was perhaps Jamal's suspicion that he was a rapper named Father Goose, but it becomes clear that cannot be. After a death, they're relieved of their mission to find him anyway, but the fans still want answers!

On My Block: Lil' Ricky fan theories

Just because season 3 didn't solve the mystery, it doesn't mean that audiences are out of ideas.

A number of fan theories have circulated and intensified in the wake of the season finale, with some harbouring a strong suspicion that Cesar and Spooky's dad could be the fabled thief.

We met him for the first time this season - he was in prison for twelve years - and before we discover his identity it seems like the mystery is solved. However, when we realise it's their father, we're back to the drawing board again.

It's unlikely he's Lil' Ricky, as a number of the characters we share time with would surely know, but it's still not a theory worth disregarding entirely.

Another theory is that he's actually Chivo, a former member of the Santos gang. Lil' Ricky is established as his cousin and other members of the gang he knew are now all believed dead.

Chivo still goes to Ricky's grave, which while on the surface appears normal, perhaps we're actually looking at the man himself paying respects to his former identity - it would make a pretty cool reveal.

my theory still stands. I think there’s a possibility that Chivo is Lil’Ricky. @OnMyBlock #OnMyBlock — karen (@emiliadearmas) March 11, 2020

Fans react to Lil' Ricky season 3 mystery

A number of fans have flocked to Twitter to ask questions about Lil' Ricky, and it's obvious that many felt promised answers that weren't offered.

Let's hope season 4 finally puts minds at ease.

Check out a selection of tweets:

Ight like cute ending for On My Block season 3 but is lil Ricky alive or no?? #OnMyBlock #onmyblockseason3 — Jesus Garcia (@jeezzyyyyy) March 12, 2020

Can we talk About on my block real quick like who the hell is lil Ricky ‍♀️‍♀️ — Keyyyyy❤️ (@KeyyyBaddest) March 12, 2020

I did not just binge watch on my block for them to

1. never find lil Ricky

2. BREAK UP THE BEST FRIENDSHIP

3. Have Cesar become the ONE thing his friends spent a whole season making sure didn’t happen — (@blackoperationn) March 12, 2020

@OnMyBlock we better get a season 4 and get some answers and them finding lil Ricky cuz I didnt wait a year and stayed up watching season 3 for that ending #onmyblockseason3 pic.twitter.com/IPTR52EpMj — ₜₑᵣₑₛₐ⁷ (@teresaestevez13) March 11, 2020

Could’ve done better guys!!! So no lil Ricky, no explainaition about Cuchilloios dead, terrible ending if that’s it for On My Block! https://t.co/hWVacNKkr9 — Nichlos Gutowski (@GutowskiNichlos) March 11, 2020

