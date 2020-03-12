Noughts + Crosses: Who plays Yaro Hadley? Actor’s age, Instagram and previous roles

Noughts + Crosses fans may recognise the Yaro Hadley actor from Waterloo Road.

When Malorie Blackman first unveiled her Noughts & Crosses series, fans of dystopian fiction knew immediately that a new phenomenon was born.

The first in of the novels arrived in 2001 and presented readers with an unforgettable romance swallowed by a 21st-century parallel universe. It had a huge impact on so many readers, being turned into stage productions and inspiring school essays.

Years later, most are aware of its legacy, with the four follow-ups - Knife Edge, Checkmate, Double Cross, Crossfire - keeping us tuned into this intriguing world up until 2019.

When a TV series was announced, those who admired the book so dearly were overjoyed, but there was always a degree of scepticism - could the ambitious adaptation do the source material justice?

Eventually, it arrived courtesy of the BBC elevated by a tremendous cast featuring the likes of Masali Baduza and Jack Rowan in the central roles of Sephy and Callum respectively.

Noughts + Crosses: Who plays Yaro Hadley?

Yaro Hadley is played by Luke Bailey.

The character's full name is Yaro Baloyi-Hadley and he is Kamal's (played by Paterson Joseph) illegitimate mixed-race son.

As for Luke, the 36-year-old actor was born in Essex and is quite the multi-talent, known to some as a writer, director and musician, not just a screen performer.

If we have any Total Wipeout enthusiasts curious about Luke, then you may be interested to learn that he has once proclaimed the winner back in 2009!

We realise that's going some way back, so let's take a moment to spotlight his screen career before he scored the role of Yaro...

Luke Bailey: Movies & TV

According to IMDb, Luke Bailey first appeared on screens in the 2003 TV movie The Illustrated Mum (he played Mark).

The same year, he tackled the role of Joe in the TV series UGetMe, which he reprised for an impressive 49 episodes up until 2005, the year he also played Sam Bateman in an episode of Holby City.

Other subsequent TV work includes Blue Murder (Caleb Kent), Waking the Dead (Paul Overton), The Wrong Door (various), Moving On (Zach), Cuffs (Jaspar), Ordinary Lies (Ash) and Pitching In (Todd).

However, he is best known for starring in both Waterloo Road (Marley Kelly) and Casualty (Sam Bateman).

Film fans, on the other hand, will perhaps recognise him from the 2019 horror film The Cleansing (The Wanderer) directed by Antony Smith.

As for what the future holds, we can expect Luke to appear in Nicholas Winter's The Entity and Nobody Girl, which are both in post-production.

