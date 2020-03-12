Quick links

Arsenal

Premier League

'Not elite at all': Some Arsenal fans think Arteta's new striker target is 'another Giroud'

Olly Dawes
Arsenal fans waving flags during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Brighton & Hove Albion at Emirates Stadium on May 5, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.
Olly Dawes Profile Pic
Olly Dawes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Arsenal are reportedly keen on Napoli striker Arkadiusz Milik.

Arkadiusz Milik of Napoli during the football Serie A match SSC Napoli v Torino Fc at the San Paolo Stadium in Naples, Italy on February 29, 2020

Arsenal are likely to be in the market for a host of new signings this summer, and new strikers are being linked with the club.

The Gunners may face decisions on the futures of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette, though Eddie Nketiah's emergence is a big help.

Still, Arsenal are being tipped to sign a new striker, and a new name was linked earlier this week in Napoli striker Arkadiusz Milik.

 

Calcio Napoli 24 report that Arsenal are in the mix for Milik, alongside Tottenham Hotspur, Atletico Madrid, Borussia Dortmund and Valencia.

Napoli are reportedly willing to sell Milik for €45million (£40million) this summer, and Arsenal are allegedly keen on a move which would surely only materialise if Lacazette leaves.

The 26-year-old has hit 12 goals in 22 games this season, but his injury problems have seen him sit on the sidelines for large spells of the campaign.

Arkadiusz Milik of SSC Napoli during the Serie A match between SSC Napoli and FC Internazionale at Stadio San Paolo Naples Italy on 6 January 2020.

Whilst Tottenham fans are keen on a move for Milik, Arsenal fans don't seem too keen at the moment, taking to Twitter to suggest that Milik isn't good enough for the Premier League as he's 'bang everage'.

Some called Milik 'not elite at all', even claiming that he would just be another Olivier Giroud and no better than what Arteta already has at his disposal.

Arsenal fans waving flags during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Brighton & Hove Albion at Emirates Stadium on May 5, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Olly Dawes Profile Pic

Olly Dawes

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

Register for ARSENAL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch