'Next Leeds manager': Some Leeds fans are loving comments by Champions League boss

Amir Mir
Marcelo Bielsa Head Coach of Leeds United arrives before the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Huddersfield Town at Elland Road on March 07, 2020 in Leeds, England.
Leeds United manager, Marcelo Bielsa, is highly regarded by many coaches across the world.

Diego Simeone, Manager of Atletico Madrid celebrates his sides second goal during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg match between Liverpool FC and Atletico Madrid at Anfield...

After Atletico Madrid knocked the current holders out of the Champions League last night, their coach, Diego Simeone, paid tribute to Leeds United boss, Marcelo Bielsa.

Simeone stated that he has had the 'influence of several coaches' but the Leeds man, who is hoping to guide the club to the promised land, has 'taught me the most'.

 

The Leeds faithful reacted with delight to this news and even joked that he will be their next manager.

Even though Bielsa hasn't won the trophies of a Pep Guardiola or a Jose Mourinho. He is proving at Leeds that the manner in which he coaches, sets up and gets the best out of players is highly thought of.

Whilst Simeone doesn't play in the same style of a Bielsa, he has still taken inspiration from him, as he proved at Anfield last night.

Marcelo Bielsa, manager of Leeds United looks on ahead of the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Huddersfield Town at Elland Road on March 07, 2020 in Leeds, England.

His Atleti side, who went into the match with a 1-0 first-leg lead, conceded a goal to Gini Wijnaldum in the first half and then in extra-time to Roberto Firmino.

That's when they showed the mentality of a Bielsa team because they never gave in and struck three goals past Adrian to send Jurgen Klopp's men crashing out of Europe.

Nonetheless, here is a selection of Leeds fans reacting to Simeone's comments from last night:

