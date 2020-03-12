'Next Leeds manager': Some Leeds fans are loving comments by Champions League boss

Leeds United manager, Marcelo Bielsa, is highly regarded by many coaches across the world.

After Atletico Madrid knocked the current holders out of the Champions League last night, their coach, Diego Simeone, paid tribute to Leeds United boss, Marcelo Bielsa.

Simeone stated that he has had the 'influence of several coaches' but the Leeds man, who is hoping to guide the club to the promised land, has 'taught me the most'.

The Leeds faithful reacted with delight to this news and even joked that he will be their next manager.

Even though Bielsa hasn't won the trophies of a Pep Guardiola or a Jose Mourinho. He is proving at Leeds that the manner in which he coaches, sets up and gets the best out of players is highly thought of.

Whilst Simeone doesn't play in the same style of a Bielsa, he has still taken inspiration from him, as he proved at Anfield last night.

His Atleti side, who went into the match with a 1-0 first-leg lead, conceded a goal to Gini Wijnaldum in the first half and then in extra-time to Roberto Firmino.

That's when they showed the mentality of a Bielsa team because they never gave in and struck three goals past Adrian to send Jurgen Klopp's men crashing out of Europe.

Nonetheless, here is a selection of Leeds fans reacting to Simeone's comments from last night:

Simeone is made for Leeds United #LUFC — Craig Trapps (@Trappsradio) March 11, 2020

Next Leeds manager — Roobster ?￰ﾟﾒﾛ (@roobster123) March 11, 2020

Bring him home lads ?￰ﾟﾘﾭ? — Meefloaf (@Meefloaf) March 11, 2020

? love how many great coaches have Bielsa down as some sort of influence. We see it and get what they mean when we watch the lads every week, from what we were before Bielsa and what we are now. ? — Ash Cook (@ashcook4) March 11, 2020

Another from the school of MB.?￰ﾟﾒﾪ? — JSL (@LUFCracing) March 11, 2020

?￰ﾟﾒﾛthis! — Tommy Pickles (@DJTommyPickles) March 12, 2020

Bielsa one season In prem then get Simeone in. — mozza (@nathmlufc) March 11, 2020