Man with a Plan death: Nancy Wray's career explored

Man with a Plan death encourages fans to reflect upon the career of Nancy Wray.

Sometimes, nothing in the world can top kicking back on the sofa with one of your favourite sitcoms.

There are simply too many gems to cite, but UK audiences have recently taken to the wonderful world of Man with a Plan. Honestly, it's not too difficult to determine why...

For starters, you have the one and only Matt LeBlanc front and centre doing what he does best, which of course, is making us laugh.

He nails it as Adam Burns, and since the series kickstarted on E4 back in February, we've been swept up in the family's charming company.

It would be easy to sit here and celebrate Jackie and Jeff Filgo's show for the talent solely on the screen, but we all know that there are so many talents behind the camera who have helped make it such a success.

The stars steal the show, but everybody involved in the production is responsible for the content we consume and love, and Man with a Plan fans have recently been encouraged to consider the achievements of Nancy Wray.

Nancy Wray: Man with a Plan death

The skilled Nancy Wray worked on Man with a Plan for an admirable twenty episodes as a dolly grip, helping bring season 1 to life.

According to IMDb, she worked her magic in the profession for decades, first working as a grip on the 1992 film White Sands featuring Willem Dafoe, Mickey Rourke and Samuel L. Jackson.

A year later she would go on to do the very same in the film Bodies, Rest & Motion with Bridget Fonda and Tim Roth, continuing to gain movie experience throughout the nineties on The American President and The Killing Jar.

However, from the 2000s onwards she established herself as a veteran dolly grip on a wide range of TV titles...

Nancy Wray: TV shows

Beginning in 2000, Nancy worked on 22 episodes of the sitcom Moesha and in 2001 was a grip on The Bernie Mac Show and According to Jim.

Fast forward to 2009 and she was working on episodes of Accidentally on Purpose, going on to be a part of production on Last Man Standing, The Odd Couple, Undateable and Are You There, Chelsea?

These were all for either one episode or a couple, but more frequent gigs came on such titles as Rules of Engagement (13 episodes), Sean Saves the World (14 episodes), Cristela (17 episodes) and The Great Indoors (14 episodes).

