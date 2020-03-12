Quick links

'My favourite signing': Dean Ashton thinks West Ham have pulled off a coup

FA Cup, Third Round, West Ham United v Manchester City, Upton Park, Dean Ashton, West Ham United
Premier League strugglers West Ham United took a big risk when they spent £22m on Hull City's Championship star Jarrod Bowen.

West Ham's new signing English striker Jarrod Bowen is unveiled to fans ahead of the English Premier League football match between West Ham United and Brighton and Hove Albion at The...

Dean Ashton has described Jarrod Bowen as his ‘favourite West Ham signing’ for years, in quotes reported by the club’s official website.

Two years after The Hammers were left red-faced by the ill-fated move to bring Jordan Hugill to the London Stadium, another exciting Championship forward was snapped up by the perennial Premier League underachievers

Bowen has already scored more goals than Hugill managed in claret and blue, however, repaying a fraction of his £22 million transfer fee with a superb performance in West Ham’s 3-1 victory over Southampton in late February.

 

And former Hammers striker Ashton is thrilled to see his old employers take a punt on a player who found the net at a remarkable rate for Hull City in the Championship.

“For me, he’s probably my favourite West Ham signing for as long as I can remember, to be honest,” Ashton said.

“I know what it’s like to have been there and the hunger he has shown over the last two or three seasons for Hull, who were not exactly a team challenging for the title, and to score the amount of goals he did from a wide area, with the ability he’s got, it was obvious to me that he could do it in the Premier League.

West Ham United's Jarrod Bowen during the Premier League match between West Ham United and Southampton FC at London Stadium on February 29, 2020 in London, United Kingdom.

“I’m glad West Ham took a chance on him, and I think there is plenty more development in him as well. He can make a difference and he’s done that in the games he has played so far.”

At 23, Bowen has plenty of time on his side and potential by the bucketload.

And this makes a welcome change for a West Ham side who have wasted vast sums in recent years on overpriced veterans, a la Alvaro Arbeloa, Jose Fonte, Patrice Evra and arguably even Javier Hernandez.

Jarrod Bowen of West Ham United scores a goal to make it 1-0 during the Premier League match between West Ham United and Southampton FC at London Stadium on February 29, 2020 in London,...

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

