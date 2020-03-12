Quick links

Mourinho once called new Tottenham target 'the future'; he raved about Spurs boss too

Olly Dawes
Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly keen on winger Jeremie Boga.

According to Calciomercato, Tottenham Hotspur are in the race to sign Sassuolo winger Jeremie Boga at the end of the season.

It's claimed that Chelsea may look to re-sign their former winger thanks to a buy-back clause in the deal, but Spurs are now considering rivalling them.

Boga, 23, got caught in the shuffle at Chelsea but has finally showed signs of his potential with Sassuolo, bagging eight goals and four assists this season.

 

The Ivorian is now attracting major interest, and Tottenham showing an interest isn't a huge surprise given the relationship he and Jose Mourinho have.

The pair worked at Chelsea before going their separate ways, and they have even praised each other in recent years too, showing their respect for each other.

TalkSPORT quoted Mourinho in 2014 as saying that he saw Boga as 'the future' of Chelsea, backing him to have a huge future at Stamford Bridge; something that didn't quite materialise.

Boga himself praised Mourinho too, telling Goal in 2018 that Mourinho was 'very good' with him and gave him lots of confidence, praising him for always giving him advice to improve.

A reunion would seemingly appeal to both men, but with Boga predominantly a right-footed left winger - just like Son Heung-min and Steven Bergwijn - a move would seem a little surprising.

Olly Dawes

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

