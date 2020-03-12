Michael Owen takes dig at Jose Mourinho, after Liverpool crash out of the CL

Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho saw his side exit the Champions League on Tuesday evening.

Michael Owen has told BT Sport, during their live Champions League coverage, that he doesn’t consider Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho to be a genius.

The Spurs boss has often been credited for being a tactical mastermind throughout his career, as he has set-up his sides brilliantly in a defensive sense.

However, Owen feels that the Tottenham boss doesn’t play football in the right way.

“I don’t think there’s anything genius about setting your team up to defend,” Owen said.

“Everyone always says ‘Mourinho masterclass’ when they win 1-0 away, but what genius is what Pep Guardiola does and what Jurgen Klopp does. You can respect it but I don’t think it’s genius.”

Owen made the comments following Liverpool’s Champions League defeat to Atletico Madrid.

After the game Jurgen Klopp criticised Diego Simeone’s defensive style, and Owen then launched into a rant against Mourinho.

Unfortunately for Tottenham, they are yet to see a defensive masterclass from Mourinho.

Spurs have leaked goals since the Portuguese boss came in, and he has been unable to sort of their defensive issues.

Tottenham lost 3-0 to RB Leipzig in their last outing, as they crashed out of the Champions League, and Mourinho’s side have now failed to win any of their last five matches across all competitions.