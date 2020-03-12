Michael Brown makes claim about what happened at Leeds in January transfer window

Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa only made two additions to his squad in January, and neither has had a particularly big impact.

Michael Brown has told the Daily Express that Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa was given money to spend in January by Andrea Radrizzani, but couldn’t find players available that would improve his side.

Leeds brought in both Ian Poveda and Jean Kevin-Augustin at the start of the year, but neither of the pair have really impacted the team so far.

Thankfully for Leeds, even without additions, they have climbed back to the top of the table.

And Brown says that the reason why Leeds didn’t invest more heavily in January is because they couldn’t find a way to improve, rather than a lack of funds.

“Marcelo Bielsa was looking to improve in the window with certain players,” Brown said.

“The club tried to back that, and offered money and the finances to improve.

“But, the manager has to oversee that and the correct players are out there, that fits his mould, his squad and his way.

“At this moment in time, they can't improve. They're at the top of the league, and rightly so.”

At one stage Leeds’ failure to bring in new players looked as if it could prove costly, as they had a rocky run of form.

However, Bielsa’s men have kicked on recently to move back to the top of the division.

Leeds have won their last five matches in a row, which now puts them in the driving seat to finally achieve promotion back to the Premier League.