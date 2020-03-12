BBC pundit says he was 'very impressed' with Liverpool man yesterday despite being 'tired'

Liverpool were knocked out of the Champions League last night.

Pat Nevin lauded Sadio Mane's display during Liverpool's Champions League defeat to Atletico Madrid on Wednesday night, as he stated that he was 'very impressed' with his performance at Anfield.

Liverpool went into the match 1-0 down from the first-leg, but Gini Wijnaldum's goal in the first half put the scores level before Roberto Firmino put his side ahead in extra-time.

The drama really started after 90 minutes when Firmino scored, only for his goal to be cancelled out by Marcos Llorente, who ended up netting a brace - added with Alvaro Morata's late strike - to send Liverpool out of the competition.

Speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live (11/03/20), just as the game was coming to an end, former winger, Nevin, praised Mane and stated how he and his Liverpool teammates, Mo Salah and Roberto Firmino, looked 'tired'.

"He has worked really hard Mane, I have to say I have been very impressed with him tonight," Nevin told BBC Radio 5 Live. "Obviously he's not got the goal, but his work rate has been fantastic.

"He's grabbing his legs as well. He is suffering from cramp. He has put so much work in tonight. Salah has been half a yard off, a little tired. I don't blame them. The amount they have asked about that front three this season has been incredible. All three look tired tonight."

There's no doubt that Liverpool will be disappointed that they have crashed out of Europe. But, at the start of the season, if you asked their fans - Premier League or Champions League then the answer would have been pretty clear. The former!

Since coming back from the winter break, Liverpool's form has been a little off, as that first-leg defeat in Madrid, surprise defeat to Watford and defeat to Chelsea in the FA Cup, has put a little dampener on things.

But now they can focus on sealing the Premier League title in these coming weeks and chasing any records, such as posting 100+ points.