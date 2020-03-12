Quick links

Liverpool star apologises to the fans after Champions League exit

James Milner, Andy Robertson and Dejan Lovren posted on social media after Liverpool's Champions League exit.

Liverpool's defence of the Champions League came to an end at Anfield last night with a 3-2 defeat at the hands of Atletico Madrid.

A 4-2 aggregate reverse saw the Reds exit in the last 16, having been finalists in the past two seasons after Jurgen Klopp's first European loss at Anfield.

 

Liverpool had the tie in the palm of their hands when Roberto Firmino made it 2-0 on the night during the first half of extra time but a Marcos Llorente double and Alvaro Morata's late goal broke their hearts.

James Milner, introduced as a second half substitute, took to Twitter to state how proud he is of his team-mates and to play in the famous red shirt.

 

 

Andy Robertson returned from injury for the clash but despite his near constant raids forward from left back, he was not able to help his side over the line.

He apologised to the fans that they couldn't get the right result but felt he and his team-mates played well regardless.

 

 

Dejan Lovren didn't play on the night but thanked the fans for their support and reiterated the closeness of the group despite the criticism of their form which may come their way.

There's a reason why they're going to win the Premier League, probably earlier than any team in the history of the competition has won it before. They'll be back stronger.

 

