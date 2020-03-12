Quick links

'Levels above Laca': Some Arsenal fans react after hearing striker Arteta reportedly wants

John Verrall
Arsenal Head Coach Mikel Arteta during a training session at London Colney on March 10, 2020 in St Albans, England.
Arsenal are reportedly keen to snap up Wolves striker Raul Jimenez.

Raul Jimenez of Wolverhampton Wanderers celebrates scoring his teams third goal during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Tottenham Hotspur...

Arsenal fans are excited over rumours in ESPN that Raul Jimenez could be a target for them in the summer.

The Wolves forward has had an impressive time in England since moving to Molineux, and has pushed himself on to Arsenal’s radar.

 

With the futures of Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette in doubt, Arsenal could be on the look out for a new number nine.

And many Gunners fans appear to be hoping that Jimenez will be the forward to arrive.

Jimenez has hit 22 goals for Wolves in all competitions this season.

The Mexican could offer Arsenal power and strength up-front, and he is also a clinical finisher.

Although he lacks the pace of Aubameyang, he arguably has more ability when bringing others into play, which could be an exciting prospect for Mikel Arteta’s side.

If Arsenal are to sign Jimenez they may face competition though, as ESPN also claim Tottenham Hotspur want the forward.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

