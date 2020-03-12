'Levels above Laca': Some Arsenal fans react after hearing striker Arteta reportedly wants

Arsenal are reportedly keen to snap up Wolves striker Raul Jimenez.

Arsenal fans are excited over rumours in ESPN that Raul Jimenez could be a target for them in the summer.

The Wolves forward has had an impressive time in England since moving to Molineux, and has pushed himself on to Arsenal’s radar.

With the futures of Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette in doubt, Arsenal could be on the look out for a new number nine.

And many Gunners fans appear to be hoping that Jimenez will be the forward to arrive.

Jimenez has hit 22 goals for Wolves in all competitions this season.

The Mexican could offer Arsenal power and strength up-front, and he is also a clinical finisher.

Although he lacks the pace of Aubameyang, he arguably has more ability when bringing others into play, which could be an exciting prospect for Mikel Arteta’s side.

If Arsenal are to sign Jimenez they may face competition though, as ESPN also claim Tottenham Hotspur want the forward.