Klopp shares what he told Liverpool's players in dressing room after Atleti defeat

Liverpool were beaten 3-2 in extra-time by Atletico Madrid in the Champions League last night.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has revealed to he went in the dressing room and told his players to be proud after their Champions League defeat to Atletico Madrid last night.

Speaking to beIN Sports, the Liverpool boss claimed that his players did not need to feel down about their performance at Anfield yesterday.

Although Liverpool were beaten 3-2 in the tie by Atleti after extra-time, Klopp felt his team did all they could to make it through.

And he said: “That’s exactly what I feel, I feel really proud.

“They should be, it’s not easy at the moment for them, but I’ve told them already they should be proud and everyone should be proud, as the last two and a half years in the Champions League have been an incredible ride.”

Liverpool actually had moved into a winning position in the tie, when Roberto Firmino put them 2-0 up early on in extra time.

However, the Reds were undone when Marcus Llorente scored a brace and then Alvaro Morata sealed Atleti’s victory late on.

Liverpool may feel that they had done enough to win on the balance of play, but Jan Oblak was brilliant in the Atleti goal, and the Spanish side defended so resiliently throughout.

Liverpool’s sole focus will now have to be on domestic matters, with their next game coming against Everton on Monday.