Klopp seems a fan of 3 Atletico players, Liverpool ace impressed with 1

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool lost in the Champions League at Anfield on Wednesday.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp seems to be a fan of three Atletico Madrid players, as quoted in Metro.

Klopp was not impressed with the performance of Atletico in their win against Liverpool at Anfield in the second leg of their Champions League Round of 16 tie on Wednesday evening.

The former Borussia Dortmund boss criticised the Spanish club for their playing style, and he namechecked three players who are good footballers and can play much better football - Marcos Llorente, Koke and Saul.

Meanwhile, Liverpool central defender Virgil van Dijk has raved about Atletico goalkeeper Jan Oblak for his performance between the posts, as the La Liga club progressed to the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

Metro quotes Klopp as saying: “I don’t understand with the quality they have that they play this kind of football. I don’t understand that. But the winner is always right.

“When I see players like Llorente, Koke, Saul… they could play proper football but they stand deep in their own half and have counter-attacks.”

Van Dijk told Goal.com about Oblak: “I think everything went right for 95 minutes, at least. We were outstanding, I think. We dominated the game and had the intensity that they had to deal with.

"But they had an outstanding goalkeeper and he kept them alive. He pulled off some great saves. He saved them, plenty of times. Maybe three or four big, big saves that I can remember off the top of my head.”

Moving on

Liverpool will be bitterly disappointed at the way they lost to Atletico in the Champions League, but they should now move on.

The Reds, who won the Champions League last season, are on the verge of clinching the Premier League title this campaign, and that will be a massive achievement for the Merseyside outfit.

One suspects that Liverpool fans will be satisfied with that.