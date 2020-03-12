Kieran Trippier gives verdict on Liverpool after Anfield result

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool lost in the Champions League at Anfield.

Atletico Madrid defender Kieran Trippier has given his take on Liverpool after the match at Anfield on Wednesday evening, as quoted in Metro.

The La Liga outfit got the better of Liverpool at Anfield in the second leg of their Champions League Round of 16 tie on Wednesday evening.

Although the Reds played the better football over the two legs, Atletico were more efficient, defensively better and took their chances.

Former Tottenham right-back Trippier has praised Liverpool, and has shared his admiration of Jurgen Klopp’s team, stating that the Reds are a "fantastic side".

Meanwhile, Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has criticised Liverpool goalkeeper Adrian for the mistake he made in extra time that led to the first goal for Atletico and proved to be a key moment in the match.

Metro quotes Trippier as saying: “We knew it was going to be very difficult, even with the lead. Liverpool are a fantastic side. We needed to stay defensively strong, keep our shape and frustrate Liverpool.”

The Daily Mail quotes Ferdinand as saying about Adrian: “It’s gone back to what we spoke about with Liverpool maybe 18 months ago, two years… if you’ve not got a top class goalkeeper, you get punished at the highest level.

“It just wasn’t to be for Liverpool, they had the chances, they controlled the game. Liverpool’s fitness levels, to do what they’ve done for this game, were out of this world.”

Stats

Over the course of the 120 minutes at Anfield on Wednesday evening, hosts Liverpool had 71% of the possession, took 34 shots of which 11 were on target, and earned 16 corners, according to BBC Sport.

Visitors Atletico had 29% of the possession, took 10 shots of which six were on target, and earned three corners, according to BBC Sport.