Keane blown away by Everton star who deserves 'so much credit'

Everton defender Michael Keane has showered praise on Andre Gomes for the way he came back from the injury suffered against Tottenham earlier this season.

Speaking to Everton's official website, Keane said Gomes is a 'joy' and a player with a lot of quality and desire to do well for the club.

Keane said: "It’s an absolute joy to see Andre playing again. He’s a credit to himself, his family and the Football Club. His work ethic is second to none. He’s been in the gym non-stop and strengthening his leg.

“His ability is there for all to see. He’s an excellent player. He’s deserves so much credit, as do all the people who have looked after him and helped him get back as quickly as possible. He’ll keep getting better as well."

Many might have feared Gomes would be out for longer - perhaps the whole season - when he was carried off against Spurs and his recovery has been staggering.

Although he struggled - like the whole team - against Chelsea on Sunday, on the whole he will prove to be a real asset for Carlo Ancelotti in the remainder of the season.

It is great to see him back in the side, and neutrals would likely agree with that, and he has the quality to be one of the best playmakers in the Premier League at his peak.