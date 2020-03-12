Jimenez explains why he's fitter than ever despite Wolves' hectic schedule

Wolves have a heavy workload and a small squad but Jimenez says it helps.

Wolves striker Raul Jimenez says the hectic season and regular playing time is helping him avoid injuries, as per Sky Sports.

Some may wonder how Wolves are sustaining an assault on the Europa League and the Premier League's top four but Jimenez says playing all the time helps him stay clear of problems.

Jimenez said: "I was ready for this. I did have some injuries in the past but maybe those injuries were happening because I wasn't having the minutes that I wanted (at previous clubs). I was not competing as often as my colleagues so maybe that's why I had the injuries.

"Just keep working. That is what you have to do. We are competing in the Europa League and we have a good chance. We have been playing some great games so if we can continue like that then we can achieve something. In the Premier League, everyone knows it's Liverpool's, but if we can keep going then we can compete at the highest level."

It has long been said in English football that the Europa League can decimate a club who does not have a big squad but Wolves are making a mockery of that.

They are clearly putting a lot into recovery of their players but Jimenez explains the benefits of playing so regularly in terms of avoiding injuries.

It's certainly paying off and Wolves have a genuine chance of Champions League qualification via two avenues in just their second season back in the top flight.

Jimenez is absolutely key to that but he shows no signs of slowing up.