Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League

Jenas thinks that Pochettino signing has now become Tottenham's most important player

John Verrall
Spurs player Giovani Lo Celso in action during the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Tottenham Hotspur at Turf Moor on March 07, 2020 in Burnley, United Kingdom.
John Verrall Profile Pic
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Giovani Lo Celso has impressed in midfield for Jose Mourinho's side recently.

Spurs player Giovani Lo Celso in action during the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Tottenham Hotspur at Turf Moor on March 07, 2020 in Burnley, United Kingdom.

Jermaine Jenas has told BT Sport, during their live Champions League coverage, that he believes Giovani Lo Celso has become Tottenham Hotspur’s most important player.

With Harry Kane and Heung-Min Son out injured, Tottenham are without their two main attacking talents.

Lo Celso has arguably been Spurs’s best performer since Jose Mourinho took charge.

The Argentine has been consistently excellent in recent months, even if his Tottenham teammates haven’t been in such good form.

 

Lo Celso was actually withdrawn during Tottenham’s Champions League match with RB Leipzig in midweek, when Mourinho’s side were 2-0 down in the contest.

And Jenas feels that Mourinho’s decision to take Lo Celso off just highlights his new found importance to the team.

"You’d probably argue that he’s Spurs most important player at the minute, so it felt like wrap him up and get him ready for the weekend," Jenas said. 

Spurs player Giovani Lo Celso in action during the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Tottenham Hotspur at Turf Moor on March 07, 2020 in Burnley, United Kingdom.

Lo Celso actually made a slow start at Tottenham after signing last summer, but he has quickly established himself as a permanent start.

Tottenham are expected to rebuild over the summer, but Lo Celso will certainly be part of their future plans.

Spurs are next in action on Sunday, when Lo Celso will start against Manchester United.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
John Verrall Profile Pic

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch