Jenas thinks that Pochettino signing has now become Tottenham's most important player

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Giovani Lo Celso has impressed in midfield for Jose Mourinho's side recently.

Jermaine Jenas has told BT Sport, during their live Champions League coverage, that he believes Giovani Lo Celso has become Tottenham Hotspur’s most important player.

With Harry Kane and Heung-Min Son out injured, Tottenham are without their two main attacking talents.

Lo Celso has arguably been Spurs’s best performer since Jose Mourinho took charge.

The Argentine has been consistently excellent in recent months, even if his Tottenham teammates haven’t been in such good form.

Lo Celso was actually withdrawn during Tottenham’s Champions League match with RB Leipzig in midweek, when Mourinho’s side were 2-0 down in the contest.

And Jenas feels that Mourinho’s decision to take Lo Celso off just highlights his new found importance to the team.

"You’d probably argue that he’s Spurs most important player at the minute, so it felt like wrap him up and get him ready for the weekend," Jenas said.

Lo Celso actually made a slow start at Tottenham after signing last summer, but he has quickly established himself as a permanent start.

Tottenham are expected to rebuild over the summer, but Lo Celso will certainly be part of their future plans.

Spurs are next in action on Sunday, when Lo Celso will start against Manchester United.