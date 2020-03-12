Quick links

Jamie Carragher praises two Liverpool players on Twitter after Atletico defeat

Olly Dawes
Liverpool were knocked out of the Champions League by Atletico Madrid last night.

Liverpool won't be making a third straight Champions League final after losing 3-2 at home to Atletico Madrid on Wednesday night.

The Reds were 1-0 down from the first leg after Saul's goal in Madrid, but drew level on aggregate when Gini Wijnaldum headed home Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's cross.

Neither side could find a winner, but Roberto Firmino put Liverpool in front in extra time before it all went horribly wrong for Jurgen Klopp's side.

 

Marcos Llorente struck twice to leave Atletico in the driving seat, and Alvaro Morata then killed off the tie to send Liverpool packing.

After two successive Champions League final appearances, Liverpool are out now, and fans have been left disappointed with the Reds now out of the Champions League and the FA Cup, whilst their unbeaten season came to an end too.

Still, there were some positives to take from last night's defeat, and the performances of both Trent Alexander-Arnold and the aforementioned Oxlade-Chamberlain were impressive.

Alexander-Arnold was a creative force yet again as he created seven chances, whilst Oxlade-Chamberlain drove Liverpool forward from midfield and set up the first goal.

Jamie Carragher took to Twitter to praise Oxlade-Chamberlain for a 'brilliant' display, whilst he called Alexander-Arnold 'outstanding' as the England pair turned in strong performances.

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

