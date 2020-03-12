Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

Liverpool

UEFA Champions League

'I was wrong': Some Tottenham fans react to defender's display against Liverpool

Amir Mir
Kieran Trippier of Atletico Madrid clears from Andy Robertson of Liverpool during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg match between Liverpool FC and Atletico Madrid at Anfield...
Amir Mir Profile
Amir Mir

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Kieran Trippier was part of the Tottenham Hotspur team that was suffered a Champions League final defeat to Liverpool last season.

(THE SUN OUT, THE SUN ON SUNDAY OUT) Sadio Mane of Liverpool competing with Kieran Trippier of Atletico Madrid during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg match between...

Tottenham Hotspur fans on Twitter lauded Kieran Trippier's performance, as Atletico Madrid knocked Liverpool out of the Champions League on Wednesday night. 

Trippier, who left Tottenham last summer, played 90 minutes against Liverpool but was seemingly taken off because of a knock before his side won the tie in extra-time. 

 

The Spanish side went into the match with a 1-0 lead, but Gini Wijnaldum's goal in the first half levelled the scores on aggregate before the drama ensued when Trippier left the field before extra-time. 

Roberto Firmino thought he was sending the European Champions into the next round, but two goals from Marcos Llorente sent Diego Simeone's men through - added with a late goal from Alvaro Morata. 

For Trippier, it would have been sweet 'revenge', which he admitted that he wanted prior to the match [Football 365], for that defeat he and Spurs suffered in the Champions League final last June, ironically enough, in Madrid. 

Atletico Madrid's English defender Kieran Trippier controls the ball during the UEFA Champions league Round of 16 second leg football match between Liverpool and Atletico Madrid at Anfield...

Given the problems in North London this season, the Tottenham faithful were questioning why they sold Trippier in the summer given their defensive issues, especially at right-back.

Mauricio Pochettino was in charge of the club when they parted ways with Trippier, but even though they lost such a key player, they didn't replace him. 

That meant that Serge Aurier was their only bonafide right-sided fullback, and given what they saw from Trippier at Anfield, there's no doubt that they would have the Englishman back at their club. 

Here is a selection of Tottenham fans reacting to Trippier's performance: 

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for LIVERPOOL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch