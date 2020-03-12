'I was wrong': Some Tottenham fans react to defender's display against Liverpool

Kieran Trippier was part of the Tottenham Hotspur team that was suffered a Champions League final defeat to Liverpool last season.

Tottenham Hotspur fans on Twitter lauded Kieran Trippier's performance, as Atletico Madrid knocked Liverpool out of the Champions League on Wednesday night.

Trippier, who left Tottenham last summer, played 90 minutes against Liverpool but was seemingly taken off because of a knock before his side won the tie in extra-time.

The Spanish side went into the match with a 1-0 lead, but Gini Wijnaldum's goal in the first half levelled the scores on aggregate before the drama ensued when Trippier left the field before extra-time.

Roberto Firmino thought he was sending the European Champions into the next round, but two goals from Marcos Llorente sent Diego Simeone's men through - added with a late goal from Alvaro Morata.

For Trippier, it would have been sweet 'revenge', which he admitted that he wanted prior to the match [Football 365], for that defeat he and Spurs suffered in the Champions League final last June, ironically enough, in Madrid.

Given the problems in North London this season, the Tottenham faithful were questioning why they sold Trippier in the summer given their defensive issues, especially at right-back.

Mauricio Pochettino was in charge of the club when they parted ways with Trippier, but even though they lost such a key player, they didn't replace him.

That meant that Serge Aurier was their only bonafide right-sided fullback, and given what they saw from Trippier at Anfield, there's no doubt that they would have the Englishman back at their club.

Here is a selection of Tottenham fans reacting to Trippier's performance:

Trippier is having a cracking game for AM v Liverpool...to think that most of our fan base wanted him gone...whats that old saying “ becareful what you wish for” — YIDOLOGY (@HayroKara) March 11, 2020

Trippier off to empty his pocket of Mane... — Kevin (@WelshSpur07) March 11, 2020

Why did we sell Trippier again? #THFC — Marc Fletcher (@MarcFletcher86) March 11, 2020

The year is 2020 and Trippier would easily be our most competent defender and he currently plays for Atleti.



What a mad time. — Carl (@CarlTHFC) March 11, 2020

All this game has taught me is how much I miss Trippier. I’m sorry lad! Come back home — Ethan Gadenne (@EGadenneTHFC) March 11, 2020

Trippier having a good game #LIVATM — Audere est Facere THFC (@Charlie20185432) March 11, 2020

I’ll admit it. I was wrong about Trippier. It’s Aurier we should of gotten rid of. — Ethan Gadenne (@EGadenneTHFC) March 10, 2020