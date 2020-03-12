‘I used to watch Arsenal’: Player wants to be at the Gunners next season

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is an important player for Arsenal.

Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has told the club’s official website that he is happy at the club and wants to stay beyond the summer transfer window.

There has been speculation on the future of Aubameyang, with Goal.com reporting that Arsenal are looking at Gent striker Jonathan David as a potential replacement for the Gabon international.

It has been suggested that should the Gunners fail to finish in the top four of the Premier League table this season, they may have to sell the 30-year-old striker or his teammate Alexandre Lacazette in the summer transfer window.

However, Aubameyang has made it clear that he is happy at Arsenal and does not plan on leaving the Emirates Stadium anytime soon.

Aubameyang told Arsenal’s official website: "It means a lot [to play here]. When I was younger I used to watch Arsenal because they always had great players and they won trophies as well. I think it is really a pleasure to be here, I am really happy - that's my feeling.”

Arsenal stay

With Aubameyang sharing his love for Arsenal in such emphatic fashion, it is hard to see him force a move away this summer even if the Gunners do not clinch a Champions League place next season.

The former Borussia Dortmund midfielder is a very important player for the Gunners, and it would make sense for the North London outfit to hold onto him as long as possible.

According to WhoScored, Aubameyang has scored 17 goals in the Premier League this season and found the net 22 times in the league in 2018-19.