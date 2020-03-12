Quick links

Liverpool

UEFA Champions League

‘I shouldn't say it’: £113m rival makes Liverpool admission

Subhankar Mondal
(BILD ZEITUNG OUT) Virgil van Dijk of Liverpool FC, Joao Felix of Atletico Madrid and Joe Gomez of Liverpool FC battle for the ball during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg...
Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool were in Champions League action on Wednesday.

Joao Felix of Benfica reacts during the Portuguese League football match between SL Benfica and CD Aves at Luz Stadium in Lisbon on September 23, 2018.

Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix has raved about the Liverpool fans at Anfield, as quoted in AS.

The 20-year-old was amazed at how the Liverpool fans celebrated the goals that the Reds scored against Atletico at Anfield in the second leg of their Champions League Round of 16 tie on Wednesday evening.

AS quotes Felix as saying: “It was incredible. I shouldn't say it, but when they scored, seeing the stadium and their way of celebrating.

“I had seen this on television, but seeing it live and being within this great atmosphere…. Hardly anyone wins here and we are so happy.”

 

Stats

Felix joined Spanish club Atletico from Portuguese giants Benfica in the summer of 2019 for a transfer fee reported by BBC Sport to be worth £113 million.

According to WhoScored, the youngster has made 17 starts and three substitute appearances in La Liga for Atletico so far this season, scoring four goals and providing one assist in the process.

The forward has also made four starts and one substitute in the Champions League for the La Liga outfit this campaign, scoring two goals and providing one assist in the process, according to WhoScored.

According to WhoScored, against Liverpool at Anfield on Wednesday evening, Felix took two shots and both were on target, played two key passes, had a pass accuracy of 79.2%, took 39 touches, and made one clearance.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

