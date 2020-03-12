'I cannot wait to play against these': Gabby Agbonlahor mocks four Arsenal players

Former Aston Villa striker Gabby Agbonlahor has shared his thoughts on Arsenal's defence.

Ex-Aston Villa striker, Gabby Agbonlahor, has mocked Arsenal's defence, including quartet, Shkodran Mustafi, Sokratis, David Luiz and Callum Chambers by claiming that he would 'love' to be playing against these players every week because of how 'slow' they are.

The former Premier League player also boldly claimed that he would get 'top goalscorer' at the end of the season if he came up against Arsenal's current defence.

Agbonlahor retired from football last year, but during the mid-noughties and start of the last decade, the ex-Villa man would have been known to Premier League fans.

Speaking to Stadium Astro, the former speedster stated that he loved playing against 'slow' defenders, as he highlighted Arsenal and a number of their players and suggested that 'fast' strikers would think 'wow, I cannot wait to play against these'.

"Even now when I am watching the Premier League, I am looking at some teams and I am thinking 'I would love to be playing against him'," Agboblahor told Stadium Astro.

"I follow Arsenal and I look at their defence. I am like 'wow, I would love to be playing against Arsenal every week'. I'd get top goalscorer at the end of the season.

"The likes of Mustafi, the Greek defender, Sokratis, David Luiz and Chambers. I am just looking at them and thinking 'fast strikers must look at Arsenal now'. Your Vardy's and Rashford's must be thinking 'wow, I cannot wait to play against these'. You do because you look and think 'okay, I am going to get a goal today' - That's what I am like. 'I am going to score today because he is slow."

During his career at Villa, Agbonlahor scored only once against Arsenal, when they picked up a win at the Emirates Stadium in 2008.

Back then, Villa and Arsenal were battling for Champions League football, along with Everton, as Agbonlahor, who was managed by Martin O'Neil back then, was a key part of his team.

Whilst Agbonlahor's claims are bold, one thing is for sure, Arsenal's defensive issues were a problem back then and they perhaps have become worse in recent seasons.