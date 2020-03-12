Netflix: Hospital Playlist cast - Jung-suk Jo, Yeon-Seok Yoo and Kyung-ho Jung

An amazing cast makes Hospital Playlist essential viewing.

Netflix really knows how to keep the customer happy!

No matter what you're into, the streaming service boasts a wide selection to keep eyes transfixed. There are so many great comedies, horrors and the like to choose from, but if South Korean TV is your thing, then you're hardly short of content to dive into either.

Korean drama shows may be considered niche by some, but their increasing popularity is undeniable, with streaming services helping a range of terrific titles reach as many international audiences as possible.

The likes of Something in the Rain and Hello My Twenties continue to attract praise from new viewers, but hopes have turned to a new series called Hospital Playlist.

Created by Lee Myung-han and written by Lee Woo-jung, the story centres on five close-knit friends who've been through good times and bad since the days of medical school.

Hospital Playlist cast

As highlighted by IMDb, listed below are the Hospital Playlist cast members:

Jung-suk Jo as Ik Joon

Yeon-Seok Yoo as Jung Won

Kyung-ho Jung as Joon Wan

Dae-Myung Kim as Seok Hyung

Jeon Mi Do as Song Hwa

Yi-Hyun Cho

Ara Go

Moon-Sung Jung

Hae-sook Kim

Joon-Han Kim

Kap-su Kim

Now, let's take a moment to spotlight some of this exceptional ensemble...

Spotlighting Jung-suk Jo

In the role of Ik Joon - a professor of hepato-biliary-pancreatic surgery - we have Jung-suk Jo.

The 39-year-old actor was most recently in the 2019 film Exits (he played Yong Nam), but has starred in other films such as Hit-and-Run Squad (Jung Jae-Chul), The Drug King (Kim In-goo), Time Renegades (Ji-hwan) and 2016's My Annoying Brother (Doo-sik Go).

He's no stranger to TV either though, with previous roles in the likes of Nokdu Flower (Baek Yi-kang), Oh My Ghost (Kang Sun-woo), You Are the Best! (Shin Joon-ho) and The King 2 Hearts (Eun Shi Kyung).

Yeon-Seok Yoo stars in Netflix series

Lovers of South-Korean cinema will likely remember Chan-wook Park's Oldboy as a pivotal moment in their moviegoing life.

Well, Hospital Playlist's Yeon-Seok Yoo first appeared on screens in the critically-acclaimed modern classic as Young Woo-jin.

Again, like Jung-suk Jo, the 35-year-old performer is no stranger to TV, having been in Mr. Sunshine (Goo Dong Mae), Romantic Doctor, Teacher Kim (Dr. Kang Dong Joo), Reply (Chil Bong Yi) and Kangchi, the Beginning (Park Tae-seo).

He also starred in such films as Love, Lies (Kim Yoon-woo), Mood of the Day (Kim Jae-hyon) and A Quiet Dream.

Here, he plays a professor of pediatric surgery.

South Korean actor Yoo Yeon-Seok attends the VIP screening of 'The Man Standing Next' at COEX Mega Box on January 20, 2020 in Seoul, South Korea. The film will open on January 22 in South...

Joon Wan actor Kyung-ho Jung

According to IMDb, Kyung-ho Jung first appeared om screens in 2004 in the TV series Sorry, I Love You (he played Choi Yun).

Fast forward and fans of the 2019 series When the Devil Calls Your Name will know him for playing the character of Ha Rip.

If you're not familiar with that one, it's certainly worth highlighting such TV highlights as Crash Landing on You (Cha Sang Woo), Life on Mars (Han Tae Joo), Prison Playbook (Lee Joon Ho), One More Happy Ending (Song soo-hyuk), Falling for Innocence (Kang Min-ho) and more.

His Hospital Playlist character - Joon Wan - is a professor of cardiothoracic surgery.

He and his aforementioned co-stars also appear alongside Dae-Myung Kim (Misaeng) who plays Seok Hyung and Jeon Mi Do who plays Song Hwa.

