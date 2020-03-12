'His best game in ages': Some Liverpool fans think big-money player was 'unplayable' last night

Liverpool are out of the Champions League after defeat to Atletico Madrid.

Liverpool are out of the Champions League after a 3-2 home defeat at the hands of Atletico Madrid, meaning they won't reach a third straight final.

The Reds trailed 1-0 from the leg following Saul's winner in Spain, and did level the tie up when Georginio Wijnaldum headed home Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's cross.

Neither side could find a winner as Liverpool wasted chance after chance and Saul's goal was ruled out, but Roberto Firmino put the Reds in front in extra time to leave fans dreaming of a spot in the last eight.

However, Marcos Llorente twice fired past Adrian to put Atletico in the driving seat, and Alvaro Morata's goal in the second half of extra time finished it off to send Diego Simeone's side through.

Liverpool will be ruing their misses opportunities and a bizarre error from Adrian for Llorente's first, but fans were at least able to pick out a big positive.

Mohamed Salah had a busy night, taking seven shots, two of which were on target, creating four chances and pulling off a huge seven dribbles.

Of course, the downside is that five shots were off target, whilst six dispossessions and a staggering 13 unsuccessful touches showed that there were still a few issues.

Still, Liverpool fans praised the big-money Egyptian on Twitter, believing that he was 'phenomenal' and 'unplayable', with some believing that it was his best game for some time despite being unable to find the net.

Salah’s best performance of the season came in when played with the team. Surely not a coincidence that #LFC



He was absolutely phenomenal — Abdulaziz (@a_elsouri) March 11, 2020

Yes we lost but did anybody else enjoy the vintage 17/18 Ox & Mo Salah tonight? Thought those two were brilliant & should see more of that often#LFC #YNWA — FantasticFirmino9 (@MPBFirmino9) March 11, 2020

Salah tonight was incredible, tbh so were all the outfield players. — Kieran (@Kieran_LFC10) March 11, 2020

Salah has been brilliant this game, but his finish on goal is poor.. — Dimberg (@dimberg_lfc) March 11, 2020

How good has Salah been by the way? — Liverpool fans thoughts (@thoughts4lfc) March 11, 2020

Salah has been amazing today! #LFC — Gurtej Drumline (@GurtejM) March 11, 2020

I hope the LFC fans who don't respect Salah can see how he's showing up on the big stage..again — JERH!FREY (_) (@stoic_jeff) March 11, 2020

Ox and Salah tonight have been amazing tbh — Dillon (@LFCDil) March 11, 2020

This might be one of the best games I've ever seen Salah play. unbelievably good today #lfc — Kastor LFC (@KastorLfc) March 11, 2020

Salah has been brilliant tonight. He's so unlucky not to have scored — Gas..... (@GasLFC) March 11, 2020

Monsterclass from Salah but sadly no goals — Bassam (@BassamLFC) March 11, 2020

Salah's been brilliant. Absolutely ripping their defense to shreds. Just need that goal — Dave (@LFC__Dave) March 11, 2020

Salah has had a great game tonight. #LFC — Timmy Robson (@WaveyTimz277) March 11, 2020

Salah looks back to his best tonight. — JP (@josh_creator) March 11, 2020

Salah been back to his best tonight, unplayable. — Seán (@SMPR1990) March 11, 2020

Best Salah has looked for a while tonight — Jonny (@Firtinho) March 11, 2020

this is the best i’ve seen salah play in ages man he’s been so so good — ‏ً (@ftbloliver) March 11, 2020

Easily been Salah’s best game in ages. — Mo. (@MoBodiat) March 11, 2020