'His best game in ages': Some Liverpool fans think big-money player was 'unplayable' last night

Olly Dawes
Liverpool are out of the Champions League after defeat to Atletico Madrid.

Liverpool are out of the Champions League after a 3-2 home defeat at the hands of Atletico Madrid, meaning they won't reach a third straight final.

The Reds trailed 1-0 from the leg following Saul's winner in Spain, and did level the tie up when Georginio Wijnaldum headed home Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's cross.

Neither side could find a winner as Liverpool wasted chance after chance and Saul's goal was ruled out, but Roberto Firmino put the Reds in front in extra time to leave fans dreaming of a spot in the last eight.

However, Marcos Llorente twice fired past Adrian to put Atletico in the driving seat, and Alvaro Morata's goal in the second half of extra time finished it off to send Diego Simeone's side through.

Liverpool will be ruing their misses opportunities and a bizarre error from Adrian for Llorente's first, but fans were at least able to pick out a big positive.

Mohamed Salah had a busy night, taking seven shots, two of which were on target, creating four chances and pulling off a huge seven dribbles.

Of course, the downside is that five shots were off target, whilst six dispossessions and a staggering 13 unsuccessful touches showed that there were still a few issues.

Still, Liverpool fans praised the big-money Egyptian on Twitter, believing that he was 'phenomenal' and 'unplayable', with some believing that it was his best game for some time despite being unable to find the net.

