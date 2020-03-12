Quick links

'He looks devastated': Crouch says Liverpool player looked absolutely gutted after full-time

John Verrall
Television pundit Peter Crouch looks on during the Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Liverpool FC at Molineux on January 23, 2020 in Wolverhampton, United Kingdom.
Liverpool midfielder Jordan Henderson returned to Jurgen Klopp's side after injury last night.

Jordan Henderson of Liverpool during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg match between Liverpool FC and Atletico Madrid at Anfield on March 11, 2020 in Liverpool, United...

Peter Crouch has said that Jordan Henderson looked ‘devastated’ after Liverpool went out of the Champions League last night.

Speaking to BT Sport, during their live coverage, Crouch suggested that the Liverpool captain looked gutted during his post match interview.

But the former Reds striker was keen to look at the positives after watching his sold side exit the competition.

 

Crouch feels that Liverpool fans would have taken the Premier League title over all else this term, and believes that the Reds’ disappointment will turn to happiness eventually.

“I mean he looks devastated doesn’t he? They’ll be devastated because they’re not used to losing either and going out of competition, but on the plus side if you ask most these fans they would have bitten your arm off for the Premier League title and they would have taken going out in the group stages at the start of the season,” Crouch said.

Jordan Henderson of Liverpool celebrates following his sides victory in the Premier League match between Norwich City and Liverpool FC at Carrow Road on February 15, 2020 in Norwich,...

Henderson actually returned to Liverpool’s staring line-up yesterday, which was a major boost to Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Liverpool have missed their captain in recent weeks, but even he wasn't able to get them over the line last night.

Despite putting in a solid display, Liverpool were undone by three Atletico goals in extra time, as they exited the competition.

Liverpool's sole focus will now be on Premier League matters, with their next game coming against Everton on Monday. 

