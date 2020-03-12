Quick links

Guillem Balague’s theory behind Liverpool defeat… and it’s not because of Adrian

Subhankar Mondal
Alvaro Morata of Atletico Madrid scores his team's third goal past Adrian of Liverpool during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg match between Liverpool FC and Atletico...
Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool lost in the Champions League on Wednesday.

A dejected Adrian of Liverpool after defeat in the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg match between Liverpool FC and Atletico Madrid at Anfield on March 11, 2020 in Liverpool,...

Guillem Balague has taken to Twitter to give his reaction to Liverpool’s defeat to Atletico Madrid.

Liverpool suffered a 3-2 loss at the hands of Atletico at Anfield after extra time in the second leg of their Champions League Round of 16 tie on Wednesday evening.

The result meant that Jurgen Klopp’s side lost the tie 4-2 on aggregate and have lost the Champions League crown.

 

The Reds won 1-0 after normal time and took the lead just four minutes into extra time, but a mistake from Adrian saw Atletico score soon after.

The Spanish club went onto find the net twice thereafter to win the match 3-2.

Well-known Spanish and European football expert Balague has given his take on the loss for Liverpool, and he does not believe that the Reds lost because of the mistake from Adrian.

Stats

Over the course of the 120 minutes at Anfield on Wednesday evening, hosts Liverpool had 71% of the possession, took 34 shots of which 11 were on target, and earned 16 corners, according to BBC Sport.

Visitors Atletico had 29% of the possession, took 10 shots of which six were on target, and earned three corners, according to BBC Sport.

Virgil van Dijk of Liverpool looks dejected after they concede the third goal during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg match between Liverpool FC and Atletico Madrid at...

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

