Guillem Balague’s theory behind Liverpool defeat… and it’s not because of Adrian

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool lost in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Guillem Balague has taken to Twitter to give his reaction to Liverpool’s defeat to Atletico Madrid.

Liverpool suffered a 3-2 loss at the hands of Atletico at Anfield after extra time in the second leg of their Champions League Round of 16 tie on Wednesday evening.

The result meant that Jurgen Klopp’s side lost the tie 4-2 on aggregate and have lost the Champions League crown.

The Reds won 1-0 after normal time and took the lead just four minutes into extra time, but a mistake from Adrian saw Atletico score soon after.

The Spanish club went onto find the net twice thereafter to win the match 3-2.

Well-known Spanish and European football expert Balague has given his take on the loss for Liverpool, and he does not believe that the Reds lost because of the mistake from Adrian.

Amazing to think Atletico beat #LFC twice... — Guillem Balague (@GuillemBalague) March 11, 2020

Liverpool were good for 3/4 of the tie (first 90 minutes in Anfield).



But not excellent...They had 16 chances and only scored twice!



Adrian was not the only one who made a mistake



LFC lost twice to AtM, which were better during extra time (and home tie) — Guillem Balague (@GuillemBalague) March 11, 2020

Stats

Over the course of the 120 minutes at Anfield on Wednesday evening, hosts Liverpool had 71% of the possession, took 34 shots of which 11 were on target, and earned 16 corners, according to BBC Sport.

Visitors Atletico had 29% of the possession, took 10 shots of which six were on target, and earned three corners, according to BBC Sport.