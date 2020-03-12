Quick links

Giovani Lo Celso sends message on Twitter to Tottenham Hotspur fans

Giovani Lo Celso of Tottenham in action during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on March 01, 2020 in London,...
Tottenham star reflects on defeat.

Tottenham Hotspur's Argentinian midfielder Giovani Lo Celso celebrates after scoring his team's first goal during the UEFA Champions League Group B football match between Red Star Belgrade...

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Giovani Lo Celso says he is committed to the team finishing the season strongly.

Spurs were beaten 3-0 by RB Leipzig this week, a 4-0 defeat on aggregate, and have been eliminated from the Champions League.

 

Giovani Lo Celso was one of Tottenham's better players over the two legs, although few players came out of the match with any credit.

He sent a message on Wednesday evening, reflecting on the team's Champions League exit.

Lo Celso's message is one which strikes all of the right notes.

He expresses his distress at the team's exit from Europe's biggest club competition, while expressing his desire to finish the season strongly and fight.

There are no excuses, no moans about injuries, and a line praising the supporters.

He and his teammates have a chance to get back on track at home to Manchester United on Sunday.

Giovani Lo Celso of Tottenham during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on February 2, 2020 in London, United Kingdom.

