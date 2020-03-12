Giovani Lo Celso sends message on Twitter to Tottenham Hotspur fans

Tottenham star reflects on defeat.

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Giovani Lo Celso says he is committed to the team finishing the season strongly.

Spurs were beaten 3-0 by RB Leipzig this week, a 4-0 defeat on aggregate, and have been eliminated from the Champions League.

Giovani Lo Celso was one of Tottenham's better players over the two legs, although few players came out of the match with any credit.

He sent a message on Wednesday evening, reflecting on the team's Champions League exit.

Extremely disappointed from last night. Our UCL campaign is over, but will work hard to finish the season as high as possible. Thanks to all the traveling fans for your amazing support in Leipzig #COYS pic.twitter.com/87U6zMgZRM — Giovani Lo Celso (@LoCelsoGiovani) March 11, 2020

Lo Celso's message is one which strikes all of the right notes.

He expresses his distress at the team's exit from Europe's biggest club competition, while expressing his desire to finish the season strongly and fight.

There are no excuses, no moans about injuries, and a line praising the supporters.

He and his teammates have a chance to get back on track at home to Manchester United on Sunday.