BBC: Is Five Bedrooms season 2 confirmed? Australian series strikes big

The BBC has scored with Five Bedrooms, but is season 2 on the cards?

No matter how many comedy-drama series you're juggling, there's always time to usher one more into your life.

Over the years we've seen so many great ones emerge, with such highlights as Fleabag, Sex Education and The End of the F***ing World going on to achieve tremendous success with audiences young and old.

At the moment, the BBC is delivering charming episodes of Five Bedrooms, created by Michael Lucas and Christine Bartlett.

This Australian series is comprised of an eight-episode first season, boasting wonderful performances fro the likes of Kat Stewart (she plays Liz), Stephen Peacocke (Ben), Doris Younane (Heather), Katie Robertson (Ainsley) and more.

It first premiered in May 2019, but nevertheless, we're glad it has finally made its way to the UK, with a US air date also set for April 2020.

Viewers are currently flocking to see what all the fuss is about, but for those who've found it thoroughly addictive, let's look ahead...

BBC: Is Five bedrooms season 2 confirmed?

Yes, Five Bedrooms season 2 has been confirmed.

Although a specific date is still to be disclosed, it's ready to reach Australian audiences in 2020.

The BBC began airing it on Tuesday, March 10th 2020, so there was roughly a ten-month gap between it airing in Australia in the UK.

While we're sure to see it air in the UK after it's premiered in Australia, the wait is highly unlikely to be so long this time around, as it already has a distributor.

Now, it's right at home on the BBC, who have built up an impressive reputation of bringing great Australian dramas to our screens, such as Out of the Blue, The Doctor Blake Mysteries, A Place to Call Home and more.

Fans talk Five Bedrooms on Twitter

So far, the series has gone down a treat with UK audiences and a number of viewers have flocked to Twitter to offer their praise and recommend it.

Check out a selection of tweets:

This Five Bedrooms, on BBC1, is such an antidote to stuff at the moment. — Ian Bish (@ian_bish) March 11, 2020

On @BBC, at 1415, there is a new Aussie deal called #FiveBedrooms. It’s really good,funny, sad and uplifting. It’s on the iPlayer, 5 episodes. Nice way to spend #selfisolation or a lazy weekend. — Annette (@AnnieMaggieMart) March 11, 2020

Finally! Brax from Home & Away (Steve Peacocke) is in something on my tv! It's been too long! #FiveBedrooms — Rachel (Ray) Kay (@RayKayAyOk) March 11, 2020

