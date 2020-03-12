Fabio Capello said reported £53m Everton target was 'better than Batistuta' in 2017

Carlo Ancelotti's Everton reportedly want to bring Torino's Serie A captain Andrea Belotti to the Premier League this summer.

When Fabio Capello speaks, it’s usually worth listening.

This legendary tactician might forever be tainted on English shores, the very mention of his name conjuring up images of a Thomas Muller-inspired Germany making the Three Lions look like weak little kittens, but Capello’s CV doesn’t lie.

This is a man who dominated Europe with AC Milan, lifted the La Liga title with Real Madrid and took Roma to their only Serie A crown in the 21st century while coaxing the brilliant best out of Marco Van Basten, Francesco Totti and Davor Suker.

So when he says that Torino captain Andrea Belotti may be superior than the iconic Gabriel Batistuta, no one should be taking his comments with a pinch of salt.

"(Belotti) is one of the best strikers in Europe, he knows how to move and can do everything. He is fast and powerful, and technically perhaps he is even better than Batistuta,” Capello told Radio Anch'io Sport (3 April, 2017).

According to Tuttomeractoweb, Everton are willing to pay a club-record £53 million to bring Belotti to Goodison Park this summer with the Italian international netting 15 goals in 32 games for Torino this season.

As effective with his back to goal as he is lining up those explosive strikes from all angles and distances, there are few strikers in European football who look better suited to life on British shores than Belotti.

And if he really is ‘better than Batistuta’, one of the most feared centre-forwards of the ‘90s and Argentina’s all-time record goalscorer until Lionel Messi added another record to his collection, that £53 million would be money well spent.