'Dream signing': Some Arsenal fans amazed by star who's reportedly desperate to join them

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is reportedly keen on signing Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey.

Arsenal supporters are eager to see Thomas Partey signed by Mikel Arteta, after the midfielder’s brilliant showing in the Champions League last night.

Partey has been linked with a move to Arsenal for a long-time now, with Libertad Digital suggesting that the Gunners are ready to pay £42 million for the midfielder.

 

The Athletic also claimed that Partey was desperate for a move to Arsenal last summer, when Unai Emery was in charge.

And it seems that the transfer is now one which would be extremely welcomed by Arsenal supporters.

Partey helped Atleti to a 3-2 victory over Liverpool yesterday, with his performance really catching the eye.

The powerful midfielder sat and shielded his defence brilliant, and there is a feeling among Arsenal supporters that he is exactly what they are missing at the Emirates Stadium currently.

A central midfielder is likely to be on Mikel Arteta’s shopping list in the summer, as Arsenal look for additions.

Whether Partey would be so keen on an Arsenal move now though remains to be seen.

There is no guarantees that the Gunners will be playing Champions League football next term, which could hinder their chances of landing the Ghanian international.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

