'Dream signing': Some Arsenal fans amazed by star who's reportedly desperate to join them

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is reportedly keen on signing Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey.

Arsenal supporters are eager to see Thomas Partey signed by Mikel Arteta, after the midfielder’s brilliant showing in the Champions League last night.

Partey has been linked with a move to Arsenal for a long-time now, with Libertad Digital suggesting that the Gunners are ready to pay £42 million for the midfielder.

The Athletic also claimed that Partey was desperate for a move to Arsenal last summer, when Unai Emery was in charge.

And it seems that the transfer is now one which would be extremely welcomed by Arsenal supporters.

Partey helped Atleti to a 3-2 victory over Liverpool yesterday, with his performance really catching the eye.

The powerful midfielder sat and shielded his defence brilliant, and there is a feeling among Arsenal supporters that he is exactly what they are missing at the Emirates Stadium currently.

Thomas Partey welcome to Arsenal - pay atheltico whatever fee they’re asking , he’s gargantuan — Alex Radu (@AFC_Radu) March 11, 2020

Partey is mad. He stands out so much man (Presence) — MoeyJr - RAULOUT! (@WeMoveAFC) March 11, 2020

Been totally converted over the last 2 legs of that Liverpool/Atletico tie.



Thomas Partey looks absolutely mustard in that midfield.



Can now see why he’s one of Artetas no.1 targets for the summer — Kris (@kris_afc) March 11, 2020

Thomas Partey Watch continues quick reminder that he is an Arsenal player on loan at Atletico. — AFC Brightone. (@Bitcoinbrighto5) March 11, 2020

Thomas Partey would look class for us next season pls @Arsenal I beg — M I T C H ⚪️ (@TheAFCFranco86) March 11, 2020

We better sign Partey mans a baller — C (@afcCarter) March 11, 2020

Thomas Partey and Dayot Upamecano at the Emirates next season. It has to be done @Arsenal. — WorldwideArsenal™ (@WorldwideAFC) March 11, 2020

Thomas partey absolute baller !!! Dream signing — jordan curley (@jordoarsenal16) March 11, 2020

A central midfielder is likely to be on Mikel Arteta’s shopping list in the summer, as Arsenal look for additions.

Whether Partey would be so keen on an Arsenal move now though remains to be seen.

There is no guarantees that the Gunners will be playing Champions League football next term, which could hinder their chances of landing the Ghanian international.