'Unbelievable': Seldom-seen Southampton man has done something that impressed Hasenhuttl

Southampton fans have not seen much of Oriol Romeu, with the Spaniard starting one Premier League game in four months under Ralph Hasenhuttl.

Ralph Hasenhuttl has described the ‘unbelievable’ Oriol Romeu as one of the most professional footballers he has had the pleasure to coach, while speaking to the Daily Echo.

The former Chelsea and Barcelona midfielder was one of the first names on the Saints’ team sheet under a range of managers. But, since Hasenhuttl replaced Mark Hughes in late 2018, the £5 million man has fallen down the pecking order at a rate of knots.

Romeu has started just one Premier League game since November with the form of James Ward-Prowse, Stuart Armstrong and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg keeping him on the sidelines, and that is without mentioning the sudden rise of academy graduate Will Smallbone.

The experienced Spaniard dropped down to the reserves to get some much-needed game time under his belt last week, featuring from the off as Southampton’s U23s were beaten 3-1 by Leicester City.

And it is Romeu’s sheer desire to play, regardless of the level, that left his manager blown away.

“It is fantastic from my side that Ori comes to me and says, ‘Coach I didn't play so much in the last time I need a game’ - it's fantastic”, reflected Hasenhuttl.

“It shows what an unbelievable professional he is. To be honest I've never seen anyone like him - professional wise. It’s fantastic.

“When I see him pushing the team and he is coming from warming up and is not part of the first XI and push everybody and jumping up if we score or something - it's unbelievable for me.

“As I said one of the best professionals I've ever worked with as long as I'm a manager.”

As reported in January that Romeu had given the green light to an £8.5 million switch to La Liga strugglers Celta Vigo, although the deal failed to materialise in the final days of the transfer window.

But as long as Romeu spends his Saturdays stuck on the bench, it seems his time at St Mary’s is coming to an end.