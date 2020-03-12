Reported Everton £25m target closing in on summer move; Toffees held talks

Everton, Leicester City and Arsenal are the three Premier League clubs reportedly interested in Lille's Ligue 1 centre-back Gabriel Magalhaes.

Lille are in advanced negotiations to sell £25 million centre-back Gabriel Magalhaes, according to Le10 Sport, with Arsenal, Everton and Leicester City competing for the Brazilian’s signature.

One of Ligue 1’s biggest clubs are used to seeing their star players walk away from the Stade Pierre Mauroy on an annual basis and it seems that nothing has changed heading into the summer of 2020.

A commanding, classy centre-half is expected to follow in the footsteps of Eden Hazard, Nicholas Pepe, Gervinho and co with his £25 million price-tag unlikely to put off money-bags clubs from across the Channel.

It is no secret that Everton and Arsenal are in need of some added quality at centre-half while Leicester City, despite the imperious form of Jonny Evans and Caglar Soyuncu, will have to replace 36-year-old veteran Wes Morgan sooner rather than later.

Interestingly, reports in France say that Lille are very close to agreeing a deal that will see Gabriel leave Les Dogues at the end of the campaign, though it is unclear as it stands which club is sat in the driving seat.

Everton is perhaps the most likely destination thus far, given that the Independent reported last week that Carlo Ancelotti’s side had entered talks with Gabriel, as reported by The Independent.

A left-footed centre-half, the Sao Paulo-born 22-year-old would add some balance to the Toffees backline alongside the right-footed Michael Keane and Yerry Mina.