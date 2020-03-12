Quick links

Reported Everton £25m target closing in on summer move; Toffees held talks

Danny Owen
Carlo Ancelotti, Manager of Everton looks on during the Premier League match between Everton FC and Manchester United at Goodison Park on March 01, 2020 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.
Everton, Leicester City and Arsenal are the three Premier League clubs reportedly interested in Lille's Ligue 1 centre-back Gabriel Magalhaes.

Lille's Brazilian defender Gabriel dos Santos Magalhaes (R) fights for the ball with Montpellier's French forward Gaetan Laborde during the French L1 football match between Lille OSC (LOSC)...

Lille are in advanced negotiations to sell £25 million centre-back Gabriel Magalhaes, according to Le10 Sport, with Arsenal, Everton and Leicester City competing for the Brazilian’s signature.

One of Ligue 1’s biggest clubs are used to seeing their star players walk away from the Stade Pierre Mauroy on an annual basis and it seems that nothing has changed heading into the summer of 2020.

 

A commanding, classy centre-half is expected to follow in the footsteps of Eden Hazard, Nicholas Pepe, Gervinho and co with his £25 million price-tag unlikely to put off money-bags clubs from across the Channel.

It is no secret that Everton and Arsenal are in need of some added quality at centre-half while Leicester City, despite the imperious form of Jonny Evans and Caglar Soyuncu, will have to replace 36-year-old veteran Wes Morgan sooner rather than later.

Lyon's Belgian defender Jason Denayer (R) vies with Lille's Brazilian defender Gabriel Magalhaes (L) during the French L1 football match between Olympique Lyonnais (OL) and Lille (LOSC) on...

Interestingly, reports in France say that Lille are very close to agreeing a deal that will see Gabriel leave Les Dogues at the end of the campaign, though it is unclear as it stands which club is sat in the driving seat.

Everton is perhaps the most likely destination thus far, given that the Independent reported last week that Carlo Ancelotti’s side had entered talks with Gabriel, as reported by The Independent.

A left-footed centre-half, the Sao Paulo-born 22-year-old would add some balance to the Toffees backline alongside the right-footed Michael Keane and Yerry Mina.

Gabriel Magalhaes of OSC Lille controls the ball during the UEFA Champions League group H match between AFC Ajax and Lille OSC at Amsterdam Arena on September 17, 2019 in Amsterdam,...

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

