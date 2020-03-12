Quick links

Report: West Ham man could make first appearance under Moyes against Wolves

Manager of West Ham David Moyes gestures during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and West Ham United at Emirates Stadium on March 07, 2020 in London, United Kingdom.
David Moyes could welcome Andriy Yarmolenko back as West Ham United host Wolverhampton Wanderers in Sunday's Premier League clash.

Andriy Yarmolenko of West Ham United during the Premier League match between West Ham United and Crystal Palace at London Stadium on October 05, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.

Andriy Yarmolenko could make a welcome return from injury when West Ham United are due to host Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday, according to Football London.

With the likes of Manuel Lanzini, Felipe Anderson and co looking a shadow of their once brilliant best, the impending reappearance of an experienced Ukrainian international could hardy be better timed for David Moyes, with the Hammers’ Premier League status on the line.

 

The £17.5 million signing enjoyed a lively start to the 2019/20 season, scoring in September’s 2-0 victory over Manchester United, before suffering an abductor injury which has kept him on the sidelines for almost four months.

But after featuring for the full 90 minutes for West Ham’s U23s against Derby County in midweek, Football London suggests that Yarmolenko could be back in contention by the time Wolves come to town this weekend.

West Ham United's Andriy Yarmolenko during the Premier League match between Southampton FC and West Ham United at St Mary's Stadium on December 14, 2019 in Southampton, United Kingdom.

The former Borussia Dortmund and Shakhtar Donetsk ace is hardly the most consistent of performers but he does have that bit of magic under his sleeve, which could come in rather handy when West Ham play host to one of the top-flight’s most watertight back lines.

Should Yarmolenko feature, he will be making his first appearance under Moyes, having joined the club weeks after the Scot's departure in 2018.

Andriy Yarmolenko of West Ham United celebrates with teammates after scoring his team's first goal during the Premier League match between West Ham United and Manchester United at London...

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

