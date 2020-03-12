Report: West Ham man could make first appearance under Moyes against Wolves

David Moyes could welcome Andriy Yarmolenko back as West Ham United host Wolverhampton Wanderers in Sunday's Premier League clash.

With the likes of Manuel Lanzini, Felipe Anderson and co looking a shadow of their once brilliant best, the impending reappearance of an experienced Ukrainian international could hardy be better timed for David Moyes, with the Hammers’ Premier League status on the line.

The £17.5 million signing enjoyed a lively start to the 2019/20 season, scoring in September’s 2-0 victory over Manchester United, before suffering an abductor injury which has kept him on the sidelines for almost four months.

But after featuring for the full 90 minutes for West Ham’s U23s against Derby County in midweek, Football London suggests that Yarmolenko could be back in contention by the time Wolves come to town this weekend.

The former Borussia Dortmund and Shakhtar Donetsk ace is hardly the most consistent of performers but he does have that bit of magic under his sleeve, which could come in rather handy when West Ham play host to one of the top-flight’s most watertight back lines.

Should Yarmolenko feature, he will be making his first appearance under Moyes, having joined the club weeks after the Scot's departure in 2018.