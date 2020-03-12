Report shares Everton's plans for teenager called 'the real deal'

Everton signed Lewis Gibson from Premier League rivals Newcastle United for £6m before loaning him to Joey Barton's Fleetwood Town.

Everton are planning to promote teen sensation Lewis Gibson to the first-team picture at the start of the 2021/22 season, with the Fleetwood Town loanee set to spend the next 18 months or so away from Goodison Park according to the Liverpool Echo.

It speaks volumes about Gibson’s potential that, at the age of just 17, Everton were willing to spend £6 million to snatch him away from Premier League rivals Newcastle United.

Two years on, the England youth star is yet to make his first-team debut in the famous blue shirt but he is doing his reputation no harm during a temporary spell at Fleetwood.

Gibson has been a revelation under Joey Barton, establishing himself as a key part of a Cod Army team who have promotion in their sights while being described as the 'real deal' by the former Rangers and QPR midfielder.

The Echo reports that Everton’s head of recruitment, the former Bolton and Iceland defender Gretar Steinsson, has been keeping very close tabs on the Durham-born starlet’s development in League One and you can imagine that he will be very impressed by what he’s seen.

Regardless of how Gibson fares between now and May, however, the Echo claims that there are no plans to fast-track the teen into Carlo Ancelotti’s first-team plans for next season.

Instead, he is set to spent the 2020/21 campaign on loan at a Championship club, or perhaps elsewhere in Europe, with an Everton bow still far in the future.

A left-sided centre-half who can also play at left-back, Gibson could potentially be ready to compete with the likes of Mason Holgate and Lucas DIgne this time next year while offering some much-needed depth to a rather flimsy Everton back line.