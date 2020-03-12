Quick links

Queens Park Rangers

Championship

Report: QPR make decision on free agent transfer target; announcement expected

Danny Owen
Mark Warburton, Manager of QPR during the Sky Bet Championship match between Queens Park Rangers and Swansea City at The Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium on August 21, 2019 in London,...
Danny Owens Profile
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Mark Warburton's Championship hopefuls Queens Park Rangers are reportedly set to add former Aalborg striker Marco Ramkilde to their squad.

Marco Ramkilde of AaB Aalborg in action during the Danish Alka Superliga match between AaB Aalborg and FC Nordsjalland at Nordjyske Arena on October 21, 2016 in Aalborg, Denmark.

Queens Park Rangers are set to announce the signing of free agent striker Marco Ramkilde in the very near future, according to West London Sport.

Mark Warburton might have two of the most devastating creative talents in the Championship in the shape of Ebere Eze and Bright Osayi-Samuel but, since Nahki Wells moved to Bristol City in January, finding a man to make that ammunition count has been easier said than done.

 

West Ham loanee Jordan Hugill cannot do it all by himself and, according to reports, imminent reinforcements are on their way.

Loftus Road is set to welcome young Danish striker Ramkilde as a new member of Warburton’s squad, with the former Aalborg ace having spent a brief trial period at QPR recently.

Mark Warburton, Manager of QPR looks on during the FA Cup Fourth Round match between Queens Park Rangers and Sheffield Wednesday at The Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium on January 24, 2020...

The 21-year-old has been without a club since his contract with Aalborg expired last summer and Rangers fans might have to be patient as they wait for him to get up to full speed.

Ramkilde has not made a single league appearance since May 2017 with injuries restricting him to almost three years on the sidelines.

But QPR are obviously confident enough about his fitness if they are willing to offer him a deal.

Marco Ramkilde of AaB Aalborg controls the ball during the Danish Alka Superliga match between Brondby IF and AaB Aalborg at Brondby Stadion on October 30, 2016 in Brondby, Denmark.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Danny Owens Profile

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch