Report: QPR make decision on free agent transfer target; announcement expected

Mark Warburton's Championship hopefuls Queens Park Rangers are reportedly set to add former Aalborg striker Marco Ramkilde to their squad.

Queens Park Rangers are set to announce the signing of free agent striker Marco Ramkilde in the very near future, according to West London Sport.

Mark Warburton might have two of the most devastating creative talents in the Championship in the shape of Ebere Eze and Bright Osayi-Samuel but, since Nahki Wells moved to Bristol City in January, finding a man to make that ammunition count has been easier said than done.

West Ham loanee Jordan Hugill cannot do it all by himself and, according to reports, imminent reinforcements are on their way.

Loftus Road is set to welcome young Danish striker Ramkilde as a new member of Warburton’s squad, with the former Aalborg ace having spent a brief trial period at QPR recently.

The 21-year-old has been without a club since his contract with Aalborg expired last summer and Rangers fans might have to be patient as they wait for him to get up to full speed.

Ramkilde has not made a single league appearance since May 2017 with injuries restricting him to almost three years on the sidelines.

But QPR are obviously confident enough about his fitness if they are willing to offer him a deal.