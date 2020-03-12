Report: President refusing to meet demands of alleged £35m Arsenal target who wants £70k-a-week

Premier League rivals Arsenal and Spurs reportedly want to sign Napoli's Serie A centre-forward Arkadiusz Milik.

Arkadiusz Milik wants a £70,000-a-week contract as he weighs up his future at Napoli amid interest from Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal, according to ArenaNapoli.

Just two months after Krzysztof Piatek was making daily appearances in the newspaper gossip columns, another Poland striker has emerged as a target for some of the Premier League’s biggest clubs.

CalcioNapoli24 reports that Milik, a rangy target man with a velvet touch and a bullet header in his locker, is on the radar of North London rivals Spurs and Arsenal with the summer transfer window not far away.

With a dispute developing over his short-term future in Serie A, the former Ajax and Bayer Leverkusen striker appears to he heading out the door as things stand.

ArenaNapoli reports that Milik wants £70,000-a-week if Napoli are to extend his current contract beyond 2021. Napoli’s owner Aurelio de Laurentiis, however, has no plans to offer his star striker a penny more than £50,000, despite the fact that he has averaged better than a goal every other game in Serie A this season.

The report adds that Arsenal are willing to offer around £35 million for a man who, with Pierre Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette seemingly eyeing the exit door, could soon be leading the line for a new look side under Mikel Arteta.

Interestingly, a £70,000-a-week contract would not put Milik anywhere near the top earners at either Arsenal or Tottenham.