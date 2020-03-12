Quick links

Report: President refusing to meet demands of alleged £35m Arsenal target who wants £70k-a-week

Danny Owen
Mikel Arteta the Arsenal Head Coach before the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and West Ham United at Emirates Stadium on March 07, 2020 in London, United Kingdom.
Premier League rivals Arsenal and Spurs reportedly want to sign Napoli's Serie A centre-forward Arkadiusz Milik.

Arkadiusz Milik of Napoli celebrates after scoring the first goal during the Serie A match between UC Sampdoria and SSC Napoli at Stadio Luigi Ferraris on February 3, 2020 in Genoa, Italy.

Arkadiusz Milik wants a £70,000-a-week contract as he weighs up his future at Napoli amid interest from Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal, according to ArenaNapoli.

Just two months after Krzysztof Piatek was making daily appearances in the newspaper gossip columns, another Poland striker has emerged as a target for some of the Premier League’s biggest clubs.

CalcioNapoli24 reports that Milik, a rangy target man with a velvet touch and a bullet header in his locker, is on the radar of North London rivals Spurs and Arsenal with the summer transfer window not far away.

 

With a dispute developing over his short-term future in Serie A, the former Ajax and Bayer Leverkusen striker appears to he heading out the door as things stand.

ArenaNapoli reports that Milik wants £70,000-a-week if Napoli are to extend his current contract beyond 2021. Napoli’s owner Aurelio de Laurentiis, however, has no plans to offer his star striker a penny more than £50,000, despite the fact that he has averaged better than a goal every other game in Serie A this season.

Arkadiusz Milik of Napoli during the football Serie A match SSC Napoli v Torino Fc at the San Paolo Stadium in Naples, Italy on February 29, 2020

The report adds that Arsenal are willing to offer around £35 million for a man who, with Pierre Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette seemingly eyeing the exit door, could soon be leading the line for a new look side under Mikel Arteta.

Interestingly, a £70,000-a-week contract would not put Milik anywhere near the top earners at either Arsenal or Tottenham.

(BILD ZEITUNG OUT) Arkadiusz Milik of SSC Neapel Looks on during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg match between SSC Napoli and FC Barcelona at Stadio San Paolo on February...

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

