Quick links

Liverpool

Atletico Madrid

Premier League

La Liga

UEFA Champions League

Liverpool once snubbed chance to buy Atletico hero Marcos Llorente

Danny Owen
Marcos Llorente of Atletico Madrid celebrates after the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg match between Liverpool FC and Atletico Madrid at Anfield on March 11, 2020 in...
Danny Owens Profile
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Marcos Llorente's double knocked Jurgen Klopp's Premier League leaders out of the Champions League in a thrilling night at Anfield.

Atletico Madrid's Spanish midfielder Marcos Llorente celebrates scoring his team's second goal during the UEFA Champions league Round of 16 second leg football match between Liverpool and...

"I contacted several clubs. One of those was Liverpool.”

That was Julio Llorente, speaking to Cadena Ser last year after his nephew completed a controversial £36 million switch from one Madrid giant to another.

But it was what Julio said next that will feel like an icy dagger through the hearts of Liverpool fans everywhere.

Marcos Llorente, it seems, was not a ‘priority’ for a Reds side who felt they were lacking neither quality nor quantity in the centre of the park.

 

With Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Gini Wijnaldum, James Milner and Naby Keita all competing for a place in the heart of Jurgen Klopp’s midfield, you can understand why they turned their nose up at the chance to bring a Spain U21 international to Anfield in the summer of 2019.

But, if Llorente travelled to Anfield on Wednesday night with a point to prove, prove it he certainly did.

(BILD ZEITUNG OUT) head coach Juergen Klopp of Liverpool FC looks dejected during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg match between Liverpool FC and Atletico Madrid at Anfield...

The Atletico Madrid enforcer, on paper at least, is a ball-winning terrier of a midfielder, far more comfortable stopping goals than he is scoring them. But, in the space of just 15 extra times minutes at Anfield, Llorente almost single-handedly knocked Liverpool out of the Champions League.

Twice in the blinking of an eye the 25-year-old pinged a pinpoint, long-range shot into the corner of Adrian’s net. And, just to put the cherry on the icing on the cake, it was Llorente who sent Alvaro Morata clear to seal a stunning 3-2 win that will go down in Atletico’s history.

Talk about the most unexpected of heroes. Liverpool certainly never saw this coming.

Marcos Llorente of Atletico Madrid celebrates after the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg match between Liverpool FC and Atletico Madrid at Anfield on March 11, 2020 in...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Danny Owens Profile

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

Register for LIVERPOOL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch