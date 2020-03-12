'If only we'd kept him': CEO regrets selling Crystal Palace player

Premier League Crystal Palace are struggling for goals under Roy Hodgson while Real Madrid-linked Alexander Sorloth cannot stop scoring.

It seems that Crystal Palace are not the only club who might end up regretting the rapid rise of Alexander Sorloth.

Plundering 25 goals during a remarkable loan spell at Trabzonspor, the Norwegian has found the net as almost many times on his own as Roy Hodgson’s entire squad have in the Premier League this season.

With Christian Benteke still looking like a pale imitation of the Belgian battering ram who destroyed top-flight defences on a weekly basis a few years ago, maybe Crystal Palace made a blunder letting a striker even Erling Haaland calls the ‘King in the North’ leave Selhurst Park.

According to AsistAnaliz, Trabzonspor have the option to sign Sorloth permanently for just £5 million in the summer, meaning Palace may be powerless to prevent his departure when the summer comes around.

But it could be worse.

Eredivisie outfit Groningnen accepted a meagre £400,000 when they cashed in on a fresh-faced Sorloth. And with the in-form target man now linked with a stunning £44 million move to Real Madrid, you can understand why CEO Hans Nijland is suffering from a few unhappy flashbacks.

“He was a talented striker,” Nijland has lamented in quotes reported by Fotospor.

“Now look at him in Turkey. Who would have thought? they are calling him ‘King of the North’ and now the same Groningen fans who didn’t rate him want him back.

“If only we'd kept him.”

If Sorloth does move to Turkey for just £5 million before sealing the most unexpected of moves to the Santiago Bernabau, Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish might be having similar regrets.