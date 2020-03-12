Dirty Money investigates Wells Fargo’s dealings that led to resignation of CEO John Stumpf

Netflix's Dirty Money lifts the lid on the fraudulent practices of US bank Wells Fargo and it's an absolute must-watch.

Have you ever wondered how the super-rich of the world ever got all their money?

Well, Netflix's Dirty Money is the perfect show for you as it lifts the lid on some of the most influential and high profile figures on the planet and delves into their supposed dodgy dealings and malpractices to give audiences an idea of just what the rich people of the world will do to stay ahead.

The series made a huge impact when it first arrived in 2018 and now, in March 2020, season 2 of the docuseries has arrived with a batch of six new episodes.

Dirty Money season 2

Season 2 of Dirty Money, which released on March 11th, 2020, features six must-watch episodes that detail the events and people behind some of the most high-profile illicit banking practices, exploitative real estate schemes and toxic plastic pollution scandals to ever come to light.

One of the most anticipated episodes on the new season focuses on the bank, Wells Fargo and the 2016 scandal that led to the resignation of the bank's CEO.

Wells Fargo features in the episode 'Wagon Wheel'

They were seen as an American institution, one of the good guys of banking, especially after remaining fairly stable during the financial crash of 2008.

By 2015, Wells Fargo officially became the biggest bank in the world but in 2016, the wheels came off for Wells Fargo, a bank which has been trading since the 1850s.

It came to light that they had been fraudulently charging customers, opening unwanted fake accounts and issuing debit and credit cards that customers had not signed up for.

The scandal became huge news when it broke and remains an ongoing event to this day as officials continue to investigate the scale of the alleged malpractices.

Resignation of CEO John Stumpf

The scandal hugely tarnished the reputation of the bank and its CEO, 66-year-old John Stumpf.

When news of the bank's fraudulent practices first broke, it was individual branch managers and employees who originally got the blame, with over 5,300 of them getting fired.

However, during the first government hearing on the scandal in September 2016, businessman and politician Patrick Toomey expressed doubt that the fired employees undertook such practices without orders from higher-ups at the firm.

By October 2016, the pressure became too much for John Stumpf and he resigned his post and retired from the banking industry. He was succeeded by Timothy Sloan as the CEO of Wells Fargo.

More recently, on January 23 2020, The Washington Post reported that John Stumpf had agreed to a lifetime ban from the banking industry and would pay a $17.5 million fine for his part in the scandal.

Seasons 1 and 2 of Dirty Money are available to stream now on Netflix.