Dani Alves sends supportive message to Tottenham Hotspur star

Brazilian star Dani Alves has sent his support to Tottenham Hotspur star Lucas Moura.

Moura's Tottenham were knocked out of the Champions League in the round of 16 this week, a year on from making the final.

The Spurs ace sent a message out on Instagram, describing the team's exit as 'painful'.

Former Barcelona and PSG ace Alves sent a message in response.

While Alves' message says 'we will come back more strong', there's no inference he will be heading to join Lucas at Tottenham.

They could certainly do with a new right-back, amid Serge Aurier's shaky form. Its a position they are expected to address this summer.

In the meantime Tottenham have plenty to play for, and Lucas is likely to be back in the starting XI when they host Manchester United at the weekend in the Premier League.