Dani Alves sends supportive message to Tottenham Hotspur star

Jose Mourinho, Manager of Tottenham Hotspur talks with Lucas Moura of Tottenham Hotspur
Tottenham were knocked out of the Champions League this week.

Jose Mourinho, Manager of Tottenham Hotspur talks with Lucas Moura of Tottenham Hotspur

Brazilian star Dani Alves has sent his support to Tottenham Hotspur star Lucas Moura.

Moura's Tottenham were knocked out of the Champions League in the round of 16 this week, a year on from making the final.

 

The Spurs ace sent a message out on Instagram, describing the team's exit as 'painful'.

Former Barcelona and PSG ace Alves sent a message in response.

Alves Message Lucas

While Alves' message says 'we will come back more strong', there's no inference he will be heading to join Lucas at Tottenham.

They could certainly do with a new right-back, amid Serge Aurier's shaky form. Its a position they are expected to address this summer.

In the meantime Tottenham have plenty to play for, and Lucas is likely to be back in the starting XI when they host Manchester United at the weekend in the Premier League.

Marcel Sabitzer of Red Bull Leipzig, Lucas Moura of Tottenham Hotspur FC during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg match between Red Bull Leipzig and Tottenham Hotspur

Dan Coombs

Dan Coombs has been writing for HITC Sport full time since 2012 and has helped the website grow it's audience considerably during this period, while managing a team of writers. He has interviewed high profile names including Stuart Pearce and his work has been cited in Javier Hernandez's biography. In addition to football, Dan is a big fan of the NFL and NBA.

