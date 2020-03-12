Quick links

Confirmed: Rangers lineup at Ibrox in Europa League this evening

New Los Angeles Galaxy midfielder Steven Gerrard #8 speaks during a news conference on July 7, 2015 at StubHub Center in Carson, California.
Steven Gerrard’s Glasgow Rangers are in Europa League action at Ibrox this evening.

Steven Gerrard, Manager of Rangers shakes hands with Connor Goldson of Rangers following defeat during the Betfred Scottish League Cup Semi Final between Aberdeen and Rangers at Hampden...

Rangers will be looking to take a big step towards progressing further in the Europa League at Ibrox this evening.

Steven Gerrard’s side will take on Bayer Leverkusen at Ibrox in the first leg of their Round of 16 tie in the Europa League.

The Gers have done well coming this far in Europe, and the Scottish Premiership giants will be determined to continue their adventure in the Europa League.

 

Rangers will head into the match against Bayer on the back of a 1-0 win against Ross County away from home in the Scottish Premiership.

The Gers’ recent form and performances on the domestic front have not been great, but they always seem to step up their game in Europe.

However, Bayer are a very strong side and are favourites to progress from this tie.

Peter Bosz’s side are fifth in the Bundesliga table at the moment with 47 points from 25 matches, just two points behind fourth-placed Borussia Monchengladbach.

This is how Rangers will line up at Ibrox this evening:

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard and assistant Gary McAllister are seen during a training session ahead of the UEFA Europa League Group G match between Rangers and SK Rapid Wien at Rangers...

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

