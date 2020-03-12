Child of Our Time: How did Parys Lapper die? BBC documentary pays tribute to late teen

Child of Our Time returned to our screens on March 11th to celebrate its 20th year but the new episode brought with it bad news.

It's never a nice experience to learn about the death of someone famous or well-known.

Whether it's a huge music star or film actor or a well-known TV personality or celebrity.

The feeling of grief is always intensified as we've been invested in this person's life and work for years.

For Child of Our Time viewers, that feeling was brought to the surface when the 20th-anniversary episode paid tribute to one of its stars who tragically passed away.

Child of Our Time 2020

Child of Our Time was a BBC experiment where cameras would follow the lives of 25 children born in the year 2000.

Now, 20 years on, that experiment is still continuing but not quite to the same scale.

On March 11th, fans were greeted to the first episode of Child of Our Time in three years and were re-introduced to just three of the original children born in 2000.

The episode was mostly made up of archive footage and also included some new interview footage.

What many fans were not ready for, however, was the touching tribute paid at the very end of the episode to Parys Lapper, one of the Child of Our Time family who sadly passed away in August 2019.

How did Parys Lapper die?

Parys Lapper died at the age of 19 in a Hotel in Worthing, West Sussex from a suspected accidental drug overdose.

According to The Guardian, Parys had struggled with mental health issues from childhood after he was bullied at school due to his mother's disability.

Speaking to the Sunday Times, Alison Lapper, Parys' mother, said that her son ended up in a vicious circle: "His mental health would get worse so he’d take drugs and the drugs would then make his mental health worse."

Fans pay tribute on Twitter

The tragic news was tough to take for fans, especially after they had seen Parys grow up over the years as part of the Child of Our Time documentary series.

In the wake of the episode, one fan commented: "My heart goes out to Alison Lapper, the mum of Parys who sadly passed last year. He was always a big favourite of mine bless him with his great big eyes and mop of hair. I always thought he would achieve great things, so sad."

While another added: "Just Watched Child of our Time, our eldest is the same age as these kids and it was heartbreaking to read of the tragic death of Parys Lapper at the end, rest in peace."

Child of Our Time - Turning 20 is available to stream on BBC iPlayer after the episode aired at 9pm on Wednesday, March 11th, 2020.