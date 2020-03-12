Quick links

Chairman suggests Fulham could try to sign 23-year-old linked with Celtic move

John Verrall
Darragh MacAnthony chairman of Peterborough United during the Emirates FA Cup Fourth Roundat ABAX Stadium on January 27, 2018 in Peterborough, England.
Ivan Toney is being linked with Neil Lennon's Celtic side, but Fulham are also said to be keen on the target-man.

Ivan Toney of Peterborough celebrates scoring the first goal of the match during the FA Cup Second Round match between Peterborough and Dover at Weston Homes Stadium on December 01, 2019...

Peterborough United co-owner Darragh MacAnthony has suggested that Celtic could face competition for Ivan Toney, if Aleksandar Mitrovic’s sale goes through.

The Daily Record claim that Celtic have been scouting Toney, as Neil Lennon’s side look to improve their attacking options for next season.

But Celtic’s task of getting hold of Toney, if they do make a move, may not be easy.

MacAnthony has suggested that Fulham see Toney as their first choice to replace Mitrovic, if the Serbian leaves them.

MacAnthony also claimed that Posh could find it very difficult to keep hold of Toney in the summer, as he could land a huge pay rise by moving elsewhere.

Toney has scored 26 goals for Peterborough this season, and if he could replicate those sorts of figures at Celtic it would be extremely exciting.

Toney possess great power and aerial presence, and he could be a natural replacement for Odsonne Edouard, if the French striker is to leave Parkhead.

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

