Chairman suggests Fulham could try to sign 23-year-old linked with Celtic move

Ivan Toney is being linked with Neil Lennon's Celtic side, but Fulham are also said to be keen on the target-man.

Peterborough United co-owner Darragh MacAnthony has suggested that Celtic could face competition for Ivan Toney, if Aleksandar Mitrovic’s sale goes through.

The Daily Record claim that Celtic have been scouting Toney, as Neil Lennon’s side look to improve their attacking options for next season.

But Celtic’s task of getting hold of Toney, if they do make a move, may not be easy.

MacAnthony has suggested that Fulham see Toney as their first choice to replace Mitrovic, if the Serbian leaves them.

I think if Fulham sold him, Ivan would be their no1 replacement pal. What does that say. Mitro some player though https://t.co/mQZjm66Ed4 — Darragh MacAnthony (@DMAC102) March 12, 2020

MacAnthony also claimed that Posh could find it very difficult to keep hold of Toney in the summer, as he could land a huge pay rise by moving elsewhere.

Money always talks pal as is football. We'd love to keep the Ivan T's of the world but wages other clubs will offer would take up 40% of our wage bill so its just not practical unfortunately. https://t.co/Kt0oNG2L2c — Darragh MacAnthony (@DMAC102) March 11, 2020

Toney has scored 26 goals for Peterborough this season, and if he could replicate those sorts of figures at Celtic it would be extremely exciting.

Toney possess great power and aerial presence, and he could be a natural replacement for Odsonne Edouard, if the French striker is to leave Parkhead.