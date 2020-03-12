Quick links

'Can be a real player': Fans react to Rangers' links with their former £500k flop

Danny Owen
A general view of Ibrox Stadium prior to the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Rangers and Hearts at Ibrox Stadium on December 01, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.
Scottish Premiership giants Rangers reportedly want Caleb Ekuban - despite his forgettable spell in the Championship with Leeds United.

Caleb Ekuban (18) of Trabzonspor celebrates after a goal during a Turkish Super Lig football match between Bursaspor and Trabzonspor at the Bursa Metropolitan Municipality Stadium in Bursa,...

It’s funny what one respectable season can do for a player’s price tag.

Just last summer, Leeds United were only too happy to accept £900,000 for Caleb Ekuban, flogging a man who had found the net just once in 20 Championship games to Trabzonspor.

But, less than 12 months on, it seems that a Ghana international is worth ten times more these days. According to Fotospor, an impressive season in the Super Lig, culminating in eight goals and eight assists, has seen Ekuban’s transfer value rocket to somewhere in the region of £9 million.

Caleb Ekuban (L) of Trabzonspor in action against Ceyhun Gulselam of Aytemiz Alanyaspor during Turkish Super Lig soccer match between Trabzonspor and Aytemiz Alanyaspor at Medical Park...

Serie A challengers Lazio are apparently interested in one of Victor Orta’s more forgettable signings. As are Steven Gerrard’s Rangers.

So is this a classic case of a club not realising their player’s potential until it’s too late? As Matheus Klich will tell you, it’s a little unfair to write someone off after just a few difficult months in a whole new league.

And while Ekuban’s goal return at Leeds made Patrick Bamford look like Jimmy Floyd Hasslebaink, the £500,000 signing often betrayed that briefest glimmer of quality – even if his penchant for firing shots wildly off target had the ‘cheese wedge’ regulars taking evasive action more than they’d have liked on a Saturday afternoon.

Caleb Ekuban of Leeds United during the Carabao Cup First Round match between Leeds United and Port Vale at Elland Road on August 9, 2017 in Leeds, England.

 

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

