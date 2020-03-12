'Can be a real player': Fans react to Rangers' links with their former £500k flop

Scottish Premiership giants Rangers reportedly want Caleb Ekuban - despite his forgettable spell in the Championship with Leeds United.

It’s funny what one respectable season can do for a player’s price tag.

Just last summer, Leeds United were only too happy to accept £900,000 for Caleb Ekuban, flogging a man who had found the net just once in 20 Championship games to Trabzonspor.

But, less than 12 months on, it seems that a Ghana international is worth ten times more these days. According to Fotospor, an impressive season in the Super Lig, culminating in eight goals and eight assists, has seen Ekuban’s transfer value rocket to somewhere in the region of £9 million.

Serie A challengers Lazio are apparently interested in one of Victor Orta’s more forgettable signings. As are Steven Gerrard’s Rangers.

So is this a classic case of a club not realising their player’s potential until it’s too late? As Matheus Klich will tell you, it’s a little unfair to write someone off after just a few difficult months in a whole new league.

And while Ekuban’s goal return at Leeds made Patrick Bamford look like Jimmy Floyd Hasslebaink, the £500,000 signing often betrayed that briefest glimmer of quality – even if his penchant for firing shots wildly off target had the ‘cheese wedge’ regulars taking evasive action more than they’d have liked on a Saturday afternoon.

Didn't realise Stevie Wonder was Rangers chief of scouting — We All Talk Leeds (@WeAllTalkLeeds) March 12, 2020

He scored two goals in the last 3 matches but still barn door Caleb for me — Doc (@333doc1) March 12, 2020

I always felt he had potential, just wasn’t given time to settle. — Jezaldinho (@Jezaldinho) March 12, 2020

Loved his physic og technique, and still feel he can be a real player - especially under Bielsa. But that will never happen. Hope he scores for fun if he goes to Scotland. — Are Mathisen (@AreMatta) March 12, 2020

Same with Grot. Both naturally athletic so would cope with the pressing side of the game - technically there was improvement needed but I feel like they would’ve both progressed well, especially Grot being younger. — Matty Ingham (@matty_ingham17) March 12, 2020

Good move for him. I liked Ekuban. Looked like he had potential. Just never really looked like a goal scorer.



He’ll probably bag for in Scotland though — ⚽️ (@The_Ayling_Flop) March 12, 2020