Calvert-Lewin names two team-mates who helped him through Everton 'tough times'

Dominic Calvert-Lewin says Tom Davies and Mason Holgate have helped him greatly.

Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin has had a breakthrough season where he looks to be on the verge of the England squad.

But things have not always been so good for the striker and he admitted to the club's official website that Tom Davies and Mason Holgate have helped him through the ups and downs of top flight football.

He said: "It is a unique situation and I have shared special moments with Mason and Tom. The three of us have come through at similar times and had the ups and downs of being young professional footballers in the Premier League. It has been nice to enjoy the good experiences with them but also to share the tough times we have had.

"We have pulled each other through and enjoy each other’s successes as much as our own. It is positive for all of us that we’ve committed our futures to the club. Everton is where we want to be. We have been on our journeys with this club and there is a connection between us and the fans. It would be even more special winning something with my genuine friends.”

There have been tricky times at Everton in recent seasons, with big-money signings coming in but not doing the business before Carlo Ancelotti's arrival.

That has made it tough for the club's promising players to break through but Holgate and Calvert-Lewin have been especially impressive this season.

Three of the players coming through around the same time has clearly helped in terms of absorbing the down times that inevitably come.

Fans want to see young players coming through but the criticism they take can be harsh and it's credit to the trio that they have established themselves now, under one of the finest managers in European football.



