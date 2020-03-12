Quick links

'Brilliant': Manager raves about 20-year-old Scottish attacker amid £2.5m Celtic links

Olly Dawes
Celtic have been linked with Dundee United's Louis Appere.

Celtic will no doubt have their eyes on many players in Scottish football, including some promising players down the pyramid.

The Bhoys have shown that they're willing to dip into lower leagues for signings, having landed Lewis Morgan from St Mirren in 2018.

In December, TEAMtalk reported that Celtic were looking at a Dundee United attacker – but rather than Lawrence Shankland, it was teammate Louis Appere on the radar.

 

Dundee United allegedly want £2.5million for Appere, whilst Rangers are also thought to be interested in the young Scotsman.

Appere, 20, has impressed with Dundee United this season, notching six goals and five assists in all competitions whilst playing up front and out wide.

The youngster looks set for a bright future, and that has been backed up by his inclusion in the Scottish Under-21 squad to face Croatia and Greece later this month.

Appere will now look to show that he's ready for international football, and Celtic will no doubt keep tabs on his progress.

Now, Dundee United boss Robbie Neilson has told Evening Telegraph that he thinks the news is 'phenomenal', raving about Appere as 'brilliant' and 'excellent' for the Terrors this season, believing he fully deserves this praise – even if may put him in the spotlight amid these Celtic rumours.

“It’s phenomenal,” said Neilson. “Louis has been brilliant. He really has been excellent for us this season. We sort of allotted for 10-12 games for him this season when he came back from his loan in the juniors, where he did well.”

“But he’s surpassed all our expectations to make over 30 appearances, scoring and creating goals. I think he fully deserves it for his first season playing first-team football,” he added.

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

